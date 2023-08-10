Lorde Shares Update on New Music with a Series of Sultry Photos: 'So Much to Tell You'

Lorde may be giving the “Green Light” to the start of her next era.

After taking the stage in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday at Øya Festival, the pop singer made a rare post to Instagram to tease her fans about what she’s been working on.

“After the show we went swimming,” the “Mood Ring” singer, 26, posted, sharing a series of photos of herself in a pool wearing a printed, Brazilian-style bikini. You could say that one image even called back to the cheeky cover of her album Solar Power.

The caption on the post continued, “these times are beautiful and they freak me out and there’s so much to tell you.”

“No this is not the start of anything out there,” the artist (real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor) said. “just want u to know there’s a light on inside me .. show it to you soon.”

Although she gave insight into her creative progress, the Grammy-winner was quick to shut down rumors of just how “soon” a new song was coming. To one comment that inquired whether a single was coming in 10 days, Lorde replied, “Lmao NO.”

This isn’t the first time in recent months that the New Zealand singer-songwriter has given an update about her follow up to 2021’s Solar Power. Although she tends to take several years to release an album (with Pure Heroine debuting in 2013, followed by Melodrama in 2017 and Solar Power in 2021), she said in February that she’s trying to “move as quickly” as she can this time around.

"This one, I really am trying to. I don't want to wait, you know, so take from that what you will,” she told Ensemble at the time.

Lorde released Solar Power back in summer 2021, which she toured across the globe for much of 2022 and early 2023.

According to NME, the “Royals” artist’s recent festival appearances at Øya Festival and All Together Now Festival in Ireland on Sunday have featured what she’s called the “Night Vision” version of her Solar Power tour. It features an updated set list with more “pop-oriented arrangements,” which many have speculated indicates a new project is on the way.

Lorde will continue to perform at a handful of European festivals throughout the summer.

