In Honor of Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice's First Anniversary, Here's a Look Back at Her Iconic Wedding Hair

When Teresa Giudice walked down the aisle last August to marry Luis Ruelas, all eyes were on her — and her gigantic updo.

Throughout her years on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, it became evident that the 51-year-old Bravo star, author and mom had a penchant for glamour. So, when it came time for her nuptials, it was no surprise that she decided transform herself into a true Jersey bride with all the finishing touches.

Giudice thought big for her wedding-day glam, deciding to wear a towering crowned hairstyle that cost a whopping $10,000.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

She collaborated with hairstylist Lucia Casazza on her pinned-up pageant curls, which required thousands of add-ons.

"As we know, my girl Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen," Casazza revealed in an interview with Andy Cohen SiriusXM's Radio Andy posted after the ceremony. "You go big or you go home. [Teresa] said, 'My hair has to be over the top.'"

Regal was certainly the word for the Italian and Mediterranean-inspired look, which was made up of "over $7,000 worth of custom luxury hair extensions" that were secured with more than 1,500 bobby pins and required Casazza standing on a chair.

Casazza also revealed that because Ruelas prefers Giudice’s hair styled away from her face, she pulled Giudice’s locks into a twisted half-up style and topped it off with a custom crystal tiara sourced from Bridal Styles Boutique in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The long process clocked in at three and a half hours, according to Giudice’s Bravo wedding special Teresa Gets Married, and the styling rate alone cost around $2,500.

Even after the ceremony was over, the hairdo required lots of attention. Giudice’s longtime makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio told PEOPLE exclusively that she was with the bride "until four 'o'clock in the morning taking out her hair."

DiStasio also worked with Giudice beforehand to perfect her "clean, soft and glowy” makeup. "It was such a soft bridal pink — it went with her dress, which you guys saw. Her [first] dress had an undertone of a blush pink, so we kept her palette very soft and pastel-y," she explained, referring to Giudice's custom Mark Zunino Atelier bridal gown.

Jill Zarin/Instagram

"If people know her, then they will totally understand what it means when I say iconic," she added.

Her whole look was so memorable that Giudice revived the hairstyle for a surprise appearance on a January episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, in which Kelly Ripa won the show's "Best Halloween Performance” award for her interpretation of Giudice's pouf.

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Giudice and Ruelas tied the knot on Aug. 6, 2022, at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, and were surrounded by family, friends and a slew of Bravolebrities, including some of Giudice’s RHONJ costars.

On July 27, the couple celebrated the third anniversary of their meeting.

“3 years ago today I met the love of my life!!” Giudice captioned a slideshow of photos of the two. “Everything in our life happened for a reason, for us to find each other. I love you endlessly and am forever grateful you came into my life. Your soul is so rare. We have such a beautiful family and I will forever cherish our love ❤️”

"You take my breath away babe everyday in every way!! LOVE YOU ❤️" Ruelas captioned his own Instagram picture shared a few days earlier.

