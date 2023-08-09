Longtime U.S. Snowboard Coach Peter Foley Suspended 10 Years for Sexual Misconduct

The decision concludes an 18-month investigation stemming from accusations made by a former U.S. Olympic team member

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Published on August 9, 2023 04:00PM EDT
Peter Foley, U.S. Snowboarding Head Coach, watches training prior to snowboard cross qualification during the Sprint U.S. Grand Prix at The Canyons Ski Resort
Peter Foley. Photo:

Doug Pensinger/Getty

Peter Foley, a longtime coach for the U.S. snowboarding team, has been suspended for 10 years following an investigation into sexual misconduct, according to U.S. Center for SafeSport's online disciplinary database.

ESPN first reported the news Tuesday. A database for the U.S. Center for SafeSport shows that Foley, who had been the coach for the U.S. snowboarding team for 28 years, would be suspended following an 18-month investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct.

Foley, 58, had been accused of molesting former team members, among other sexual misconduct allegations including coercing women on the team to take naked photos, as well as crawling into bed with them, according to the Associated Press.

A spokesperson for SafeSport said the organization could not comment about Foley’s suspension Wednesday morning. The organization’s database shows his suspension is “subject to appeal” and “not yet final.”

SafeSport’s database shows Foley’s ruling was issued Tuesday, and the longtime coach was directed to receive education and received a “no contact directive.” 

Howard Jacobs, Foley’s attorney, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the former coach’s suspension or whether he’ll appeal the decision. 

A spokesperson for U.S. Ski & Snowboard told PEOPLE on Wednesday that the organization was aware of SafeSport’s decision regarding Foley.

“U.S. Ski & Snowboard strongly believes that there is no place in sport for abuse and misconduct, and we support the Center’s mission to end abuse on behalf of athletes everywhere,” the organization said in a statement. “U.S. Ski & Snowboard is and will remain an organization that prioritizes the safety, health and well-being of its athletes and staff.”

US Snowboarding head coach Peter Foley looks on during the LG Snowboard-Cross FIS World Cup
Peter Foley.

Doug Pensinger/Getty

The spokesperson also said it’s aware of a suspension dolled out to Lisa Kosglow, a former member of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s board of directors, who was suspended by SafeSport for “abuse of process” and “failure to report.” Kosglow’s suspension is also listed as “not yet final” and “subject to appeal,” SafeSport’s database shows.

Foley and Kosglow have 10 days to appeal their suspensions.

Allegations against Foley were first made during last year’s Beijing Olympics in a now-deleted Instagram post by former team member Callan Chythlook-Sifsof.

Chythlook-Sifsof, a member of the 2010 U.S. Olympic team, accused Foley of making a sexually explicit comment towards her when she was a teen, and also alleged the coach had taken naked photos of several team members. 

She and two other former U.S. Snowboard team members, Rosey Fletcher and Erin O’Malley, later sued Foley for sexual battery and assault, according to USA Today.

Foley “vehemently” denied the allegations at the time. He was fired by U.S. Ski & Snowboard in March 2022, days after the Beijing Olympics concluded.

Sigrid McCawley, an attorney representing Chythlook-Sifsof, Fletcher and O’Malley, told PEOPLE in a statement that SafeSport's decision "represents progress and empowerment for all young athletes and their families because it sends a clear signal that those who abuse young athletes will be held to account."

"Every young athlete deserves the dignity of training in a safe environment in pursuit of excellence in their sport," McCawley said. "SafeSport's decision to suspend Peter Foley for 10 years, followed by five years probation, effectively puts him out of business and prevents him from doing more harm and damage."

