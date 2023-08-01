15 of Hollywood's Longest Celebrity Engagements

But not every long engagement has ended with a fairy tale wedding or lasting love. Between those who made it, those who split and those who are still waiting for their perfect "I dos," see all the celebrities who celebrated their love on their own timelines.

01 of 15 Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh. Mike Coppola/Getty Michelle Yeoh and her fiancé's 19-year engagement culminated in an intimate wedding ceremony in Geneva. The Oscar winner and Jean Todt were finally married in July 2023. But according to a message from the couple included in their wedding program (and shared on Instagram by former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa), their long love story started out with a whirlwind. “We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES,” the program read, revealing how Yeoh and the ex-Ferrari CEO got engaged after less than two months of dating. Their note continued, "Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”



03 of 15 Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. Taylor Hill/WireImage The longtime pair got engaged in 2003, just a few months after they started dating. While she accepted Robert Downey Jr.'s proposal, Susan Downey was adamant about a long engagement, as she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014. After two years with a ring on her finger, the duo got married on Long Island in 2005.

04 of 15 Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson. Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic Kate Hudson and her musician fiancé will be hitting their two-year engagement mark this September. Danny Fujikawa popped the question in 2021, five years after they started dating, three years after they welcomed their daughter Rani Rose and about two decades after they first met. While Hudson never married her previous partner, Matt Bellamy, they were also engaged for a considerable amount of time, from 2011 to 2014. The Bride Wars star and Bellamy share one son, Bingham, 12.



05 of 15 Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer. Kevin Mazur/Getty Kristen Stewart confirmed her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer in a November 2021 interview with Howard Stern. The Twilight star didn't give exact details about when and where the proposal went down, but she did share that Meyer was the one to ask. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted," Stewart said. "And she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well, and we're totally — we're marrying. It's happening." Nearly two years later, the couple has yet to wed. But between birthday posts and public appearances, they continue to celebrate each other and their love.

06 of 15 Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo. Steve Granitz/WireImage Amy Adams and her husband, Darren Le Gallo, got engaged in 2008. At the time, USA Today reported that they'd marry sometime the following year. Instead, the Arrival star and her fellow actor partner made it to the altar in 2015. During their long engagement, they became parents to a daughter, Aviana Olea, in 2010.

09 of 15 Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty The parents of two confirmed their engagement at the 2010 Grammy Awards, but weren't married for another three years. Staying true to their beliefs, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard waited to tie the knot until same-sex marriage was legalized. Bell re-proposed to her fiancé after the Supreme Court voted against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in June 2013. They were married just a few months later, "in a tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse," Bell said on CBS’s Sunday Morning.

12 of 15 Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen. George Pimentel/WireImage After a few years of dating, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher got engaged in 2004. During the six years between their proposal and their 2010 wedding, Fisher converted to Judaism, her husband's religion, and they welcomed a baby. Their first daughter, Olive, was born in October 2007. Shortly after saying their vows in Paris, Fisher and Cohen welcomed a second baby, their daughter Elula. Baby No. 3 — their first son, Montgomery — arrived in 2015.

13 of 15 JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers got engaged in front of America on The Bachelorette in 2016, but they didn't get married for another six years. In celebration of their first wedding anniversary, the successful reality couple spoke to PEOPLE about their less traditional love story. "We always look back and think, we cannot believe we met the way we did. I can't believe we've been together seven years," Fletcher said in May 2023. "I can't believe we're sitting here."

14 of 15 Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Today, Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur are co-parents to two kids: 10-year-old son Noah and 14-year-old daughter Anja. But before their 2018 breakup, the supermodel and entrepreneur were fiancés of 10 years, never tying the knot.