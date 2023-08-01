Weddings 15 of Hollywood's Longest Celebrity Engagements See the longtime fiancés who eventually got married, split up or are still waiting to tie the knot By Zoey Lyttle Zoey Lyttle Zoey Lyttle is an Editorial Assistant at PEOPLE. She writes digital specials across all entertainment verticals and has been working at PEOPLE since July 2022. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 1, 2023 03:41PM EDT Trending Videos Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh. Photo: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic Stars like Michelle Yeoh, Kate Hudson and Amy Adams know there's no rush to get to the altar. Those taking their time to get married — like Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry — are following in the footsteps of some of Hollywood's greatest love stories, from Susan and Robert Downey Jr. to Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher. But not every long engagement has ended with a fairy tale wedding or lasting love. Between those who made it, those who split and those who are still waiting for their perfect "I dos," see all the celebrities who celebrated their love on their own timelines. 01 of 15 Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh. Mike Coppola/Getty Michelle Yeoh and her fiancé's 19-year engagement culminated in an intimate wedding ceremony in Geneva. The Oscar winner and Jean Todt were finally married in July 2023. But according to a message from the couple included in their wedding program (and shared on Instagram by former Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa), their long love story started out with a whirlwind. “We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES,” the program read, revealing how Yeoh and the ex-Ferrari CEO got engaged after less than two months of dating. Their note continued, "Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” 02 of 15 Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have built a life and a family together since his elaborate helicopter proposal in 2019. They moved in together and welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020, but the American Idol judge and the actor have yet to tie the knot. A source told PEOPLE that the two were meant to get married in Japan during the summer of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed their plans. "Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” the insider said. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.” In February 2022, Perry appeared on the Kyle & Jackie O radio show and shared her still-high hopes for a perfectly timed destination wedding. "But every couple of months it's like, 'New variant! New variant! New variant!' " she said, referring to the travel-halting waves of COVID-19. 03 of 15 Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. Taylor Hill/WireImage The longtime pair got engaged in 2003, just a few months after they started dating. While she accepted Robert Downey Jr.'s proposal, Susan Downey was adamant about a long engagement, as she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014. After two years with a ring on her finger, the duo got married on Long Island in 2005. 04 of 15 Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson. Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic Kate Hudson and her musician fiancé will be hitting their two-year engagement mark this September. Danny Fujikawa popped the question in 2021, five years after they started dating, three years after they welcomed their daughter Rani Rose and about two decades after they first met. While Hudson never married her previous partner, Matt Bellamy, they were also engaged for a considerable amount of time, from 2011 to 2014. The Bride Wars star and Bellamy share one son, Bingham, 12. 05 of 15 Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer. Kevin Mazur/Getty Kristen Stewart confirmed her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer in a November 2021 interview with Howard Stern. The Twilight star didn't give exact details about when and where the proposal went down, but she did share that Meyer was the one to ask. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted," Stewart said. "And she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well, and we're totally — we're marrying. It's happening." Nearly two years later, the couple has yet to wed. But between birthday posts and public appearances, they continue to celebrate each other and their love. 06 of 15 Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo. Steve Granitz/WireImage Amy Adams and her husband, Darren Le Gallo, got engaged in 2008. At the time, USA Today reported that they'd marry sometime the following year. Instead, the Arrival star and her fellow actor partner made it to the altar in 2015. During their long engagement, they became parents to a daughter, Aviana Olea, in 2010. 07 of 15 Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson. Kevin Mazur/WireImage Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have been married for nearly a decade, but their love story started years before. They met in 2010 and got engaged the same year. They welcomed their first baby, daughter Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, in 2012, and their second, son Ace Knute, in 2013. Since their California wedding in 2014, they've become parents of three. Simpson and Johnson's daughter Birdie Mae arrived in March 2019. 08 of 15 Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux had a three-year engagement, from August 2012 to August 2015. They married in a backyard ceremony at home in L.A., but they ultimately broke up after two-and-a-half years of marriage. Despite it all, they've found a way to remain friends and keep in touch even after their relationship ended. 09 of 15 Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty The parents of two confirmed their engagement at the 2010 Grammy Awards, but weren't married for another three years. Staying true to their beliefs, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard waited to tie the knot until same-sex marriage was legalized. Bell re-proposed to her fiancé after the Supreme Court voted against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in June 2013. They were married just a few months later, "in a tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse," Bell said on CBS’s Sunday Morning. 10 of 15 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were engaged for two years, from 2012 to 2014, before they married in France. The A-list co-parents of six kids divorced after two years of marriage and 12 years together in total. 11 of 15 Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. John Shearer/Getty Jason Sudeikis asked Olivia Wilde to marry him in 2013, but the couple never tied the knot. After their seven-year engagement, during which they welcomed two kids, the couple split up in 2020. 12 of 15 Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen. George Pimentel/WireImage After a few years of dating, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher got engaged in 2004. During the six years between their proposal and their 2010 wedding, Fisher converted to Judaism, her husband's religion, and they welcomed a baby. Their first daughter, Olive, was born in October 2007. Shortly after saying their vows in Paris, Fisher and Cohen welcomed a second baby, their daughter Elula. Baby No. 3 — their first son, Montgomery — arrived in 2015. 13 of 15 JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers got engaged in front of America on The Bachelorette in 2016, but they didn't get married for another six years. In celebration of their first wedding anniversary, the successful reality couple spoke to PEOPLE about their less traditional love story. "We always look back and think, we cannot believe we met the way we did. I can't believe we've been together seven years," Fletcher said in May 2023. "I can't believe we're sitting here." 14 of 15 Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Today, Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur are co-parents to two kids: 10-year-old son Noah and 14-year-old daughter Anja. But before their 2018 breakup, the supermodel and entrepreneur were fiancés of 10 years, never tying the knot. 15 of 15 La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony LaLa Anthony and Carmelo Anthony. Johnny Nunez/WireImage Carmelo and La La Anthony became fiancés in 2004 with a Christmas Day proposal. The welcomed one son, Kiyan, in 2007. After six years, the couple got married in 2010, but their marriage ended when they split in 2017. La La officially filed for divorce from the former NBA pro in 2021.