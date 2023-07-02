Kate Middleton’s Timeless Longchamp Tote Bag Is on Sale for $70 — but Only Until July 4

Between weddings and summer Fridays, you probably have some travel plans coming up on the calendar. Whether you’re heading to the airport or hitting the road, you’ll need a practical bag to hold all your essentials. Longchamp tote bags are the ideal travel companion, and right now, they’re majorly marked down.

Under-the-radar store Rue La La just slashed prices on 90 Longchamp bags, and discounts are as high as 60 percent. That means Longchamp bags that typically cost nearly $150 are going for as little as $70. However, this Longchamp sale ends at 3 p.m. ET on July 4, so shop now before the fireworks go off.

All you have to do to access this Longchamp sale is sign up to become a Rue La La member for free with your email address. You’ll immediately gain access to these Longchamp bags on sale, and more deals on designer and celebrity-worn deals dropped daily. This offer ends in less than 48 hours, and some popular picks are already selling out, so there’s no time to waste.

Longchamp Bags on Sale at Rue La La

Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner keep carrying the brand, and even the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has been spotted with different Longchamp bags slung over her shoulder throughout the years. With plenty of interior space and supportive straps, Longchamp tote bags provide ample storage without compromising style.

The Longchamp Le Pliage is by far the most popular silhouette from the brand, and right now, many color options in small, medium, and large sizes are on sale. It’s no wonder why Hollywood royalty and actual royalty carry this Longchamp tote bag on repeat: Made with a water-resistant nylon fabric, these bags are easy to clean, and the expandable zippers allow you to customize the bags to your needs. Leather straps and a button clasp keep things classy for a timeless look you’ll return to year after year, no matter the season.

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote in Orange

Although Longchamp is best known for its totes, the brand also designs practical backpacks and crossbody bags. Nab this Longchamp Le Pliage Backpack while it’s marked down to $110 and scoop up this $395 crossbody bag that allows you to run errands hands-free while it’s just $158.

Thanks to Longchamp bags’ elegance and functionality, you’re bound to get years of use out of them. Snag a best-selling Longchamp Le Pliage tote bag and more staple styles while they’re marked down at Rue La La for just 48 more hours.

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote in Blue

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Small Nylon Short Handle Tote in Maroon

Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote in Yellow

Longchamp Le Pliage Original Backpack in Orange

Longchamp Le Foulonne Leather Crossbody in Pink

