Travel-Friendly Longchamp Bags Are Foldable, Spacious, and a Stylish Swap for Backpacks — and They’re on Sale

Pick up Longchamp Le Pliage tote bags for $88

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 21, 2023 03:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Rue La La Longchamp Sale Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

Everyone’s summer break looks a little different: Some people jet-set across the globe, others take a quick drive upstate, and some live it up on a little staycation. No matter where you travel this season, consider bringing a durable Longchamp bag

Right now, you don’t have to pay full price for popular Longchamp styles. For the next few days, you can bag a new, travel-friendly tote on sale at Rue La La. The flash sale includes nylon totes, canvas bags, and even the famed Le Pliage style that Kate Middleton sports. To access the sale, create a free account on the Rue La La’s site. 

The sale doesn’t last long, though. It ends on Sunday, July 23 at 3 p.m. E.T. — so move along! 

Longchamp Bags on Sale at Rue La La

Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag, $90 (Save 35%)

Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Bag

Rue La La

One of the best parts about Longchamp bags is that you can fold them up with ease. So, yes, one second, you can have it slung over your shoulder, while the next, you can empty the contents and quickly pack it up and away in a super compact way. The snap closure, which happens to be silver on this now-$90 black bag, even keeps it from coming undone in your closet, suitcase, or drawer. 

In general, the nylon material, which many Longchamp bags have, is easy to wipe down (I have three, and counting), while the black color on this one will camouflage any dirt or spills that potholes, turbulence, or a nearby pool splash can cause. 

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Large Nylon Long Handle Tote, $125 (Save 19%)

Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Club Large Nylon Long Handle Tote

Rue La La

Are you a light packer? The Longchamp Le Pliage Club Large Nylon Long Handle Tote is perfect for you. It’s smaller than other totes, but it still looks big enough to fit a book, some headphones, a water bottle, and a few other travel necessities. The top also zippers closed, so if you put it under your seat on an airplane, nothing will get lost rolling around on the ground. 

Longchamp Canvas Tote, $88 (Save 43%)

Rue La La Longchamp Canvas Tote

Rue La La

Longchamp bags look so much more stylish than that backpack you’ve been carrying around since college. This $88 one, for example, comes in a beautiful burgundy color that makes it the tour de force of tote bags. 

Styles always sell fast, so don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to snag a new bag. Keep scrolling to shop more styles on sale at Rue La La. 

Longchamp Top Handle Bag, $150 (Save 18%)

Rue La La Longchamp Top Handle Bag

Rue La La

Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag, $118 (Save 26%)

Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Bag

Rue La La

Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag, $100 (Save 37%)

Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Nylon Bag

Rue La La

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote, $90 (Save 35%)

Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote

Rue La La

Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote, $90 (Save 35%)

Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote

Rue La La

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Barbiecore Trend Roundup Tout
55 Ways to Wear the Barbiecore Trend This Summer
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds bundle up as the cute duo walk arm in arm in NYC; Katie Holmes keeps things casual in an open mesh sweater ; Jennifer Garner is seen on January 07, 2020 in Los Angeles; Olivia Wilde, showed off her incredible gym results and six-pack abs
Alo Yoga's Black Friday-Level Sale Includes the Comfy Sweatpants Blake Lively and Katie Holmes Have Worn
Bike Shorts Tout
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying These ‘Breathable’ Biker Shorts That Have 57,800+ Five-Star Ratings
Related Articles
Bike Shorts Tout
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying These ‘Breathable’ Biker Shorts That Have 57,800+ Five-Star Ratings
Cameron Diaz Fanny Pack Tout
Cameron Diaz Stuffed Wine Cans Into the Practical Hands-Free Bag Style Kate Hudson and Camila Cabello Wear
SJP Crossbody Bag Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker Broke Out Her Go-To Crossbody Bag Again, and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $17
Angelina Jolie Strutted Through the Airport in the Chunky Summer Sandals You Need Now â Shop Similar Pairs Tout
Angelina Jolie Strutted Through the Airport in the Chunky Summer Sandals You Need Now — Shop Similar Pairs
Jennifer Garner attends "Party Down" FYC at Hollywood Athletic Club
Jennifer Garner Wore a Polka-Dot Midi Skirt, and We Found Similar Styles of the Summer Trend Starting at $25
Amazon KKJ Womenâs Tank Tops Eyelet Embroidery Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Tops
Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This ‘Cute and Comfortable’ Tank Top That’s $22 at Amazon
Spanx Price Matching Tout
The Flattering Spanx Leggings Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell Wear on Repeat Are on Sale Everywhere You Look
Kate Hudson Lightweight White Joggers Tout
Kate Hudson Biked Around England in the Summer Pant Trend Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing
Shark ION Robot Vacuum for Carpet AV751 Wi-Fi Connected Tout
Shoppers Prefer This ‘Efficient’ Robot Vacuum to a Roomba, and It’s on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Jane Birkin
Jane Birkin, Style Icon and Namesake of the Hermès Bag, Ensured Her Legacy of Fashion and Charity Will Continue
Chrissy Teigen Birkenstock Sandals
Chrissy Teigen Keeps Wearing These Birkenstock Sandals with Dresses and Leggings
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
8 Pairs of Birkenstock Sandals to Pick Up This Weekend — Starting at $74
J. Crew Sale Tout
J.Crew Slashed Prices on Already-Discounted Summer Essentials for an Additional 50% Off
NAS Opening Day Tout
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Here — Shop the Best 30 Deals Now Before Prices Go Back Up
Celebs Wearing Fisherman Sandals TOUT
Hilary Duff and Mindy Kaling Are Wearing This Chunky Sandal You're Bound to See Everywhere This Summer
Cariuma X Van Gogh Museum Tout
Celebrities Keep Wearing This Comfy Sneaker Brand, and Its Newest Shoe Is Wearable Art