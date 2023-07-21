Travel-Friendly Longchamp Bags Are Foldable, Spacious, and a Stylish Swap for Backpacks — and They’re on Sale

Everyone’s summer break looks a little different: Some people jet-set across the globe, others take a quick drive upstate, and some live it up on a little staycation. No matter where you travel this season, consider bringing a durable Longchamp bag.

Right now, you don’t have to pay full price for popular Longchamp styles. For the next few days, you can bag a new, travel-friendly tote on sale at Rue La La. The flash sale includes nylon totes, canvas bags, and even the famed Le Pliage style that Kate Middleton sports. To access the sale, create a free account on the Rue La La’s site.

The sale doesn’t last long, though. It ends on Sunday, July 23 at 3 p.m. E.T. — so move along!

Longchamp Bags on Sale at Rue La La

Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag, $90 (Save 35%)

Rue La La

One of the best parts about Longchamp bags is that you can fold them up with ease. So, yes, one second, you can have it slung over your shoulder, while the next, you can empty the contents and quickly pack it up and away in a super compact way. The snap closure, which happens to be silver on this now-$90 black bag, even keeps it from coming undone in your closet, suitcase, or drawer.

In general, the nylon material, which many Longchamp bags have, is easy to wipe down (I have three, and counting), while the black color on this one will camouflage any dirt or spills that potholes, turbulence, or a nearby pool splash can cause.

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Large Nylon Long Handle Tote, $125 (Save 19%)

Rue La La

Are you a light packer? The Longchamp Le Pliage Club Large Nylon Long Handle Tote is perfect for you. It’s smaller than other totes, but it still looks big enough to fit a book, some headphones, a water bottle, and a few other travel necessities. The top also zippers closed, so if you put it under your seat on an airplane, nothing will get lost rolling around on the ground.

Longchamp Canvas Tote, $88 (Save 43%)

Rue La La

Longchamp bags look so much more stylish than that backpack you’ve been carrying around since college. This $88 one, for example, comes in a beautiful burgundy color that makes it the tour de force of tote bags.

Styles always sell fast, so don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to snag a new bag. Keep scrolling to shop more styles on sale at Rue La La.

Longchamp Top Handle Bag, $150 (Save 18%)

Rue La La

Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag, $118 (Save 26%)

Rue La La

Longchamp Le Pliage Green Nylon Bag, $100 (Save 37%)

Rue La La

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote, $90 (Save 35%)

Rue La La

Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Nylon Short Handle Tote, $90 (Save 35%)

Rue La La

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

