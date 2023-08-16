Longchamp Tote Bags and Backpacks Are Up to 60% Off at This Secret Sale

It's back-to-school shopping, but with a Kate Middleton twist

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Published on August 16, 2023

Rue La La Longchamp Back to School Sale Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

It’s hard to believe that August is already here — and that means school is right around the corner. If you’re looking to upgrade your old bag or backpack before hitting the hallways, this low-key site is offering a flash sale on one of Hollywood’s favorite purse brands.

You can snag Longchamp tote bags and backpacks on sale for up to 60 percent off at Rue La La, which offers impressive savings on designer clothes, bags, shoes, and accessories. And right now, more than 100 Longchamp bags are marked down, including the Le Pliage Tote Bag which has been carried by Kate Middleton and Jennifer Lopez.

To get in on the savings, all you have to do is sign up for a free account using your email address. The sale ends on August 18 at 6 p.m. ET, but popular styles are selling out fast. Read on for back-to-school bags your kids will actually want to carry. 

Longchamp Bags on Sale at Rue La La

Longchamp Le Pliage Neo Small Canvas Backpack

Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Neo Small Canvas Backpack

Rue La La

This Longchamp Le Pliage backpack is the perfect combination of functional and stylish, making it a great option for school. Made from nylon and leather fabric, the backpack truly has a luxe appearance that elevates tons of outfits. It comes with interior pockets, a zippered top, and adjustable straps that feel comfy on your shoulders. Right now, you can get it for nearly half-off. 

Longchamp Le Pliage Original Nylon Bag

Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Original Nylon Bag

Rue La La

If you’re not into backpacks these days, you can stash books, laptops, and other essentials in this stylish tote bag carried by stars and royals. The Princess of Wales has carried the Longchamp Le Pliage Bag for decades, likely due to its sleek design. With a long top handle, the timeless bag is so easy to sling over your shoulder while you’re on the go. It’s made from canvas with a leather trim that looks effortlessly stylish, and the zipper snap enclosure helps keep your items safe and secure.

Longchamp Le Pliage Club Expandable Nylon Travel Tote

Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Club Expandable Nylon Travel Tote

Rue La La

It may be August, but that doesn’t mean that your vacations have to stop. The Longchamp Le Pliage Club Expandable Tote is perfect for travel. Its large, spacious silhouette coupled with an interior pocket can store clothes, laptops, and toiletries for a weekend getaway. 

The adjustable and removable shoulder straps make it so easy to carry while you commute, whether you choose to wear it over your shoulder or in your hands. Plus, the side zippers allow you to add more space or compress the bag, and it folds down for easy storage in between uses. And it’s currently 20 percent off at Rue La La.

Rue La La is packed with backpacks, tote bags, and more for back-to-school season, whether you choose to use the bags inside or outside of the classroom. Find more discounted Longchamp tote bags below before the sale ends in 48 hours.

Longchamp Le Pliage Original Medium Canvas Bag

Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Original Medium Canvas Bag

Rue La La

Longchamp Le Pliage Green Canvas Bag in Blue

Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Canvas Bag

Rue La La

Longchamp Le Pliage Original Large Nylon Bag

Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Original Large Nylon Bag

Rue La La

Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir XS Leather Backpack

Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir XS Leather Backpack

Rue La La

Longchamp Le Pliage Green Medium Canvas Bag in Brown

Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Medium Canvas Bag

Rue La La

Longchamp Le Pliage Green Large Canvas Bag in Red

Rue La La Longchamp Le Pliage Large Canvas Bag

Rue La La

