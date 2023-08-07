Lollapalooza 2023: All the Best Portraits and Performances from Chicago's Annual Festival (Exclusive)

The festival took over Grant Park and featured headliners Billie Eilish, The 1975, Tomorrow x Together and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others

By
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud
and
Ben Trivett
Ben Trivett
Updated on August 7, 2023 11:20PM EDT
01 of 42

Tomorrow X Together

Tomorrow X Together photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 2023.

Ben Trivett
02 of 42

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 2023.

Ben Trivett
03 of 42

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 2023.

Ben Trivett
04 of 42

NewJeans

Newjeans photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 2023.

Ben Trivett
05 of 42

Sofi Tukker

Sofi Tukker photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 2023.

Ben Trivett
06 of 42

Big Boss Vette

Big Boss Vette photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 2023.

Ben Trivett
07 of 42

Jessie Murph

Jessie Murph photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 2023.

Ben Trivett
08 of 42

Yung Gravy

Yung Gravy photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 2023.

Ben Trivett
09 of 42

Morgan Wade

Morgan Wade photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 2023.

Ben Trivett
10 of 42

Sueco

Sueco photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 4, 2023.

Ben Trivett
11 of 42

The Beaches

The Beaches photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 2023.

Ben Trivett
12 of 42

Destroy Lonely

Destroy Lonely photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 2023.

Ben Trivett
13 of 42

Louis the Child

Louis The Child photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 6, 2023.

Ben Trivett
14 of 42

Ingrid Andress

Ingrid Andress photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 2023.

Ben Trivett
15 of 42

The Revivalists

The Revivalists photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 2023.

Ben Trivett
16 of 42

Holly Humberstone

Holly Humberstone photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 2023.

Ben Trivett
17 of 42

Lovejoy

Lovejoy photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 4, 2023.

Ben Trivett
18 of 42

Upsahl

Upsahl photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 2023.

Ben Trivett
19 of 42

Sylvan Esso

Sylvan Esso photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 2023.

Ben Trivett
20 of 42

Poolside

Poolside photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 6, 2023.

Ben Trivett
21 of 42

Charlotte Sands

Charlotte Sands photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 2023.

Ben Trivett
22 of 42

Backseat Lovers

The Backseat Lovers photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 2023.

Ben Trivett
23 of 42

Rosa Linn

Rosa Linn photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 6, 2023.

Ben Trivett
24 of 42

NewJeans

Newjeans photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 2023.

Ben Trivett
25 of 42

Sincere Engineer

Sincere Engineer photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 4, 2023.

Ben Trivett
26 of 42

Neil Frances

Neil Frances photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 6, 2023.

Ben Trivett
27 of 42

Jean Dawson

Jean Dawson photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 2023

Ben Trivett
28 of 42

The Linda Lindas

The Linda Linda's photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 2023.

Ben Trivett
29 of 42

UMI

UMI photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 6, 2023.

Ben Trivett
30 of 42

Matt Maltese

Matthew Maltese photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 4, 2023.

Ben Trivett
31 of 42

Emo Nite

Emo Nite photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 2023.

Ben Trivett
32 of 42

Annie DiRusso

Annie Dirusso photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 4, 2023.

Ben Trivett
33 of 42

Claire Rosinkranz

Claire Rosinkranz photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 2023.

Ben Trivett
34 of 42

Foals

Foals photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 3, 2023.

Ben Trivett
35 of 42

Ari Abdul

Ari Abdul photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 2023.

Ben Trivett
36 of 42

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers Lollapalooza 2023

Ben Trivett
37 of 42

Rina Sawayama

Rina Sawayama performs at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 6, 2023.

Ben Trivett
38 of 42

Jessie Reyez

jessie-reyez lollapalooza 2023

Ben Trivett
39 of 42

The 1975

matty healy 1975 lollapalooza 2023

Ben Trivett
40 of 42

The 1975

The 1975 perform at Lollapalooza

Ben Trivett
41 of 42

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Lollapalooza 2023

Ben Trivett
42 of 42

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish performs on Day 1 of Lollapalooza in Chicago

Ben Trivett
