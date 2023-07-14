Lola Consuelos Says She's 'Trying Not to Rush' Releasing Music: 'I Have to Let It Marinate' (Exclusive)

"It's less nerve-wracking and definitely more exciting," Consuelos exclusively tells PEOPLE of releasing her second single, "Divine Timing"

By
Alex Ross
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at E! News and the Today show and is a Boston University graduate.
Published on July 14, 2023 05:55PM EDT
Everything is happening right on time for Lola Consuelos

The 22 year-old just dropped her second single, "Divine Timing," on July 14 after first breaking into the world of music with her debut song "Paranoia Silverlining" last summer

“I've already had the nerves of putting out my first single and people hearing my voice for the first time. So it's really exciting and definitely less nerve-wracking,” she exclusively tells PEOPLE. 

“This song I would say is soulful, maybe a bit alternative. I think my sound in general can be described as that, but I also experiment with a lot of different genres all the time, so it's kind of all over the place,” she adds of her sound. “I have a lot of songs that I haven't released yet that are a bit more jazzy, a bit more house.”

Consuelos, who graduated from New York University in May, is already looking forward to releasing more of her songs, but first, she wants to get a handle on live performances. 

“I used to do a lot of solos in my high school chorus, and that was great and all but I think [singing] in front of people who I don't know and not just my parents will be really exciting and fun," she muses. "So, that is the first thing that I'm really looking forward to doing in the upcoming year: performing live and performing my songs live.”

Consuelos also hopes to give all of those tracks she's written and not yet released a home on an EP, which she says “is the next big step.”

When she’s not making music of her own, Consuelos has “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo and “Home to Another One” by Madison Beer on repeat — and she says listening to music she likes helps her hone her own sound, too. 

“Be a fan of yourself and back yourself, back your sound. If you enjoy listening to a specific type of song or sound, make it. A lot of my inspiration also comes from music that I've heard before. Not in the sense that I'm copying it, but sounds that may evoke the same type of feeling," she says.

These days, Consuelos is also feeling quite content with her personal life, too, after posting a series of sweet Happy Birthday snaps for a seemingly special someone to her Instagram story. 

“I'll just say that I'm very happy, and that's all I'll say!” she quipped. 

And, after PEOPLE suggested that if she eventually releases a love song, we’ll know why, Consuelos added: “Of course. It's important to write about things that are on your mind.”

Consuelos’s parents, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, have been married for 27 years, and the “Divine Timing” songstress isn’t phased by her parent’s daytime TV antics on Live with Kelly and Mark, either.

“I actually am not horrified at all because I see them together 24/7 anyways, so this is nothing new,” she says with a laugh. “I actually think it's hilarious because their dynamic at home is also so funny, so I think that it can only be better [on TV].”

And, while Mom and Dad “love” the new song, Consuelos has fans in her brothers, Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20, too. 

“My brothers are so supportive. I love when they compliment my music, because my brothers and I don't really talk about music a lot, so when I know that they like something, I'm like, 'Yes! I got the boys' approval, finally.' You are validating my cool!” 

With two singles under her belt and both live performances and an EP "hopefully" on the horizon, Consuelos does have to remind herself to slow down every now and again.

“I have so much music coming out that I'm really excited to share. I'm trying not to rush the process because I have a tendency to try to release things the day that I make them, which I have to stop doing," she says. "I just have to sit back and let it marinate for a little. But there's a lot more coming from Lola Consuelos, so keep your ears open and your eyes out.”

“Divine Timing” is available now.

