'Loki' Season 2 Trailer Sees Tom Hiddleston Being 'Pulled Through Time' as Jonathan Majors' Kang Returns

He's back! After Disney+ announced in May that the Marvel series will be returning in the fall, the streamer has unveiled the official trailer for the second season of Loki.

In the first look released Monday, Tom Hiddleston's title character experiences unexpected blipping, which is being explained as a phenomenon called "timeslipping." But unfortunately for Loki, his problem doesn't come with an easy fix.

"I've been pulled through time between the past and the present," Loki says in the clip. "If what I saw was true, there is nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction."

The timeline appears to be running out as Loki questions, "How do you choose who lives and who dies?"

And to Loki's dismay, he has other equally troubling problems to resolve. After causing destruction in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Jonathan Majors' villainous character Kang the Conqueror returns amid the actor's off-screen scandal to advise: "Make the hard choice."

"War is on its way," Loki later adds.

Loki is the third television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It premiered on Disney+ in June 2021 and received a season 2 renewal that July.

The show followed the events that transpired in 2019's Avengers: Endgame after the diabolical Norse god stole the Tesseract. In the series, the God of Mischief gets caught for his crime — and soon, finds himself in a traveling time.

The season 2 cast includes Ke Huy Quan, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr and Neil Ellice.



Teasing what's to come in season 2, Hiddleston hinted at how "chaotic" things will get.

"At the end of Season 1, the story isn't over. I think that's really clear," he told Total Film in August. "Loki's almost more unstable, and as turbulent and passionate and chaotic as he's ever been. And maybe some of that needs resolution. There's stuff to unpack."

Hiddleston began portraying the villainous character in 2011's Thor. Loki has since gone on to appear in several other MCU projects, including The Avengers and Avengers: Infinity War.

After all these years, the English actor still enjoys tackling the role.

"[Playing Loki] is a source of eternal surprise and delight, the whole journey," he told Total Film. "It's absolutely a part of my life now, and will always be."

Loki season 2 premieres Oct. 6 on Disney+.