Entertainment TV 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer Sees Tom Hiddleston Being 'Pulled Through Time' as Jonathan Majors' Kang Returns Disney+ previously teased the new season in December by including it in an upcoming look at what will be streaming on the service in 2023 By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 31, 2023 10:44AM EDT Trending Videos He's back! After Disney+ announced in May that the Marvel series will be returning in the fall, the streamer has unveiled the official trailer for the second season of Loki. In the first look released Monday, Tom Hiddleston's title character experiences unexpected blipping, which is being explained as a phenomenon called "timeslipping." But unfortunately for Loki, his problem doesn't come with an easy fix. "I've been pulled through time between the past and the present," Loki says in the clip. "If what I saw was true, there is nothing that stands between this world and utter destruction." Tom Hiddleston Is Getting Back Into Loki Shape for Disney+ Series: 'Prep Is Going Really Well' courtesy of Marvel Studios The timeline appears to be running out as Loki questions, "How do you choose who lives and who dies?" And to Loki's dismay, he has other equally troubling problems to resolve. After causing destruction in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Jonathan Majors' villainous character Kang the Conqueror returns amid the actor's off-screen scandal to advise: "Make the hard choice." "War is on its way," Loki later adds. A Timeline of Jonathan Majors' Recent Controversies Disney+ Loki is the third television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It premiered on Disney+ in June 2021 and received a season 2 renewal that July. The show followed the events that transpired in 2019's Avengers: Endgame after the diabolical Norse god stole the Tesseract. In the series, the God of Mischief gets caught for his crime — and soon, finds himself in a traveling time. The season 2 cast includes Ke Huy Quan, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr and Neil Ellice. 'Loki' Season 2: Everything to Know Â© 2023 MARVEL Teasing what's to come in season 2, Hiddleston hinted at how "chaotic" things will get. "At the end of Season 1, the story isn't over. I think that's really clear," he told Total Film in August. "Loki's almost more unstable, and as turbulent and passionate and chaotic as he's ever been. And maybe some of that needs resolution. There's stuff to unpack." Hiddleston began portraying the villainous character in 2011's Thor. Loki has since gone on to appear in several other MCU projects, including The Avengers and Avengers: Infinity War. Tom Hiddleston Reveals the Surprising Connection That Helped Him Land the Role of Loki in 'Thor' Marvel Studios After all these years, the English actor still enjoys tackling the role. "[Playing Loki] is a source of eternal surprise and delight, the whole journey," he told Total Film. "It's absolutely a part of my life now, and will always be." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Loki season 2 premieres Oct. 6 on Disney+.