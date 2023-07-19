Logic and Wife Brittney Noell Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Leo: 'We Couldn't Be Happier'

Logic and Brittney Noell are parents of two!

The rapper, 32, and his wife welcomed have welcomed their second baby, the fashion designer, 26, confirmed on Instagram Tuesday.

"Our beautiful Leo was born and we couldn’t be happier 🤍," she wrote. "we are all (especially Bobby) so in love."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The family has yet to share further details on their second son's birth, but one photo in the set does show the newborn getting lots of love from their older son, 3-year-old Bobby.

The "Sucker for Pain" rapper announced the couple's family would be growing on New Year's Day.

"Happy New Baby!" Logic captioned a video on Instagram, which saw him recording an ultrasound as Noell watched their baby on the screen before her.

In the comments section, a handful of stars shared their congratulations, including actress Lena Waithe and rapper Jwalt.

Noell also posted her own announcement on Instagram, writing, "Baby Hall #2 coming 2023🤍," alongside an Instagram Reel that zoomed in on her ultrasound.