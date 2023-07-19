Celebrity Parents Logic and Wife Brittney Noell Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Leo: 'We Couldn't Be Happier' Logic and Brittney Noell, who were married in 2019, are also parents to 3-year-old son Bobby By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 19, 2023 10:24AM EDT Photo: brittneynoellblog/Instagram Logic and Brittney Noell are parents of two! The rapper, 32, and his wife welcomed have welcomed their second baby, the fashion designer, 26, confirmed on Instagram Tuesday. "Our beautiful Leo was born and we couldn’t be happier 🤍," she wrote. "we are all (especially Bobby) so in love." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Logic Reveals He and Wife Brittney Noell Are Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Coming 2023' The family has yet to share further details on their second son's birth, but one photo in the set does show the newborn getting lots of love from their older son, 3-year-old Bobby. The "Sucker for Pain" rapper announced the couple's family would be growing on New Year's Day. "Happy New Baby!" Logic captioned a video on Instagram, which saw him recording an ultrasound as Noell watched their baby on the screen before her. In the comments section, a handful of stars shared their congratulations, including actress Lena Waithe and rapper Jwalt. Noell also posted her own announcement on Instagram, writing, "Baby Hall #2 coming 2023🤍," alongside an Instagram Reel that zoomed in on her ultrasound.