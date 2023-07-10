Logan Paul Documents Proposal to Nina Agdal in New Youtube Video: 'I Can't Believe It'

Logan Paul picked up his camera again to share a special memory with his fans.

The former daily YouTube vlogger, 28, uploaded a new video to the platform on Monday that gave an intimate look at his proposal to model Nina Agdal. The couple announced their engagement news in a joint Instagram post on Sunday morning.

"Today is the day I ask the love of my life to marry me," the WWE star explained to his 23.6 million YouTube followers at the start of the video while standing outside in Lake Como, Italy. "Fourteen months ago, I fell in love with the most beautiful human being I've ever seen in my life, and I have been waiting for this day ever since."

Logan Paul/Youtube

The video was uploaded with the simple description, "I can't believe it." Following his introduction, Paul cut to scenes from the couple's relationship, which was made public after Agdal, 31, posted a romantic Instagram photo with Paul in December.

Paul recalled the moments that led to the proposal by sharing a clip from April 27 that shows him telling the model about their trip to Italy. In a clip filmed in May, he shared the process that went into designing her engagement ring.

Logan Paul/Youtube

"This is the object that is going to represent the lifelong bond between me and the love of my life," he said, adding that it was a stressful process. "This isn't a ring I just bought. I picked out the diamonds first then told them I wanted a platinum setting with bullet-cut diamonds and talon prongs holding the main one."

After showing the ring to his brother, Jake Paul, and their mother, he revealed that Agdal almost became aware of the surprise proposal after overhearing a conversation he had with a business partner. As a result, he gifted the model a pair of earrings as a decoy.

Logan Paul/Youtube

Following a look at the planning of how the proposal would be captured on camera, the video then cut to the moment Paul got on one knee. For the special moment, Paul asked Agdal if she pictured herself getting married in Lake Como before asking if she could also imagine Lake Como as the place where she got engaged.

Logan Paul/Youtube

As Agdal began to tear up, Paul pulled the ring out from a bush. "You are the love of my life," Paul told her before popping the question. "You are the girl of my dreams, I never thought I'd find you, and now I don't ever want to let you go." The video ended with Paul asking Agdal's father for his blessing.



Paul and Agdal shared photos from the Lake Como moment Sunday. "Engaged to my best friend," Paul captioned the post, adding an engagement ring emoji.