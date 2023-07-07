Nina Agdal Flashes Ring on Her Left Hand While Vacationing with Logan Paul in Italy

Nina Agdal is flashing a shiny new piece of jewelry!

The model, 31, sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand while on vacation with her WWE star boyfriend Logan Paul in Italy on Thursday in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary back in May where Logan marked the milestone with a sweet social media tribute.

"One very special year with my Danish queen @ninaagdal," he wrote in the caption with a carousel of photos from the couple's relationship.

"Best year of my life 💘," Agdal responded in the comment section.

Agdal first went Instagram official with the podcast host and wrestler in December when she posted a romantic photo with Paul. "2022, the beginning of me and you," she wrote in the caption.

The pair first connected after meeting each other in New York.

"We met at an event in NYC. I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him," she told Daily Front Row.

She continued, "I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink. I didn't want to walk downstairs because of my bad back. He came upstairs and we started joking around. It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild!"

Reps for Agdal and Paul did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The pair was first linked romantically after TMZ spotted them out in London last summer.

The model previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio for one year before splitting in 2017. She then was in a relationship with Christie Brinkley's son Jack Brinkley-Cook for three years.

Paul dated Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star Chloe Bennett for three months in 2018, and later had a "serious" relationship with model Josie Canseco during the COVID-19 pandemic.