Logan Paul Engaged to Girlfriend Nina Agdal: 'My Best Friend'

The WWE wrestler proposed to his model girlfriend in Lake Como, Italy

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 9, 2023 11:04AM EDT
Logan Paul Engagement to Nina Agdal
Photo:

Nina Agdal/Instagram

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are engaged!

The couple announced their engagement news in a joint Instagram post on Sunday morning.

"Engaged to my best friend," the duo wrote in their caption, also adding a ring emoji.

In their post, the couple shared various photos from Paul's proposal, which took place in Lake Como, Italy.

One image shows Paul, 28, down on one knee as an excited Agdal, 31, reacts with glee. Another shows the couple kissing one another after the special moment.

Logan Paul Engagement to Nina Agdal

Nina Agdal/Instagram

The WWE star and model's engagement comes after they celebrated their first anniversary as a couple in May.

Paul posted a sweet tribute on Instagram to Agdal at the time to mark the occasion.

"One very special year with my Danish queen @ninaagdal," he wrote in his caption, including photos from their first year together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple met in New York, Agdal previously told the Daily Front Row. "We met at an event in NYC. I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him," she told the outlet.

"I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink,” Agdal continued. “I didn't want to walk downstairs because of my bad back. He came upstairs and we started joking around. It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild!"

Agdal then went Instagram official with Paul not long after, posting a romantic photo. "2022, the beginning of me and you," she wrote in her caption.

Logan Paul Engagement to Nina Agdal

Nina Agdal/Instagram

Back in April, Agdal — who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio and Christie Brinkley's son Jack Brinkley-Cookposted an Instagram photo of her and Paul at a restaurant.

"Obsessed with this boy," her caption read, as Paul joked in the comments section, "I'm a man."

Related Articles
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal seen in Portofino with his mum
Nina Agdal Flashes Ring on Her Left Hand While Vacationing with Logan Paul and his Mom in Italy!
Logan Paul and Nina Agdal
Who Is Logan Paul's Girlfriend? All About Model Nina Agdal
Logan Paul, Nina Agdal
Logan Paul Celebrates First Anniversary with Girlfriend Nina Agdal: 'My Danish Queen'
Bethenny Frankel Engagement
Bethenny Frankel Shares Proposal Details for the First Time: Like 'a Fantasy Date on The Bachelor'
Marjorie Elaine Harvey and Steve Harvey
Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary: ‘Still Going Strong’
Ashley Benson Brandon Davis engaged
Ashley Benson Is Engaged to Oil Heir Brandon Davis: ‘My Best Friend’
blake mycoskie/Instagram
TOMS Shoe Founder Blake Mycoskie Marries 'Soulmate' Molly Holm: 'Forever and Always'
Mod Sun Releases New Music One Day After Avril Lavigne and Tyga Split
Mod Sun Releases New Music After End of Engagement to Avril Lavigne: 'From Strangers to Lovers to Strangers'
Brody Jenner and Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco are Engaged
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gets Married
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gets Married in Detroit — with Sister Hailie Jade as Her Bridesmaid!
Rory Culkin (L) and cinematographer Sarah Scrivener attend An Artist at the Table Benefit during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival
Who Is Rory Culkin’s Wife? All About Sarah Scrivener
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs4q4g3sjTU/ Big Brother Star Tommy Bracco Engaged to Beau Joseph Macli: 'A Dream Come True'
'Big Brother' Alum Tommy Bracco Engaged to Beau Joseph Macli: 'The Love of My Life'
Naomi Watts Wedding
Naomi Watts' Friends Are 'Excited' For Her After Marrying Billy Crudup Says Source: 'She Fell in Love Quickly'
Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance Roberts wedding
Beanie Feldstein Marries Fiancée Bonnie- Chance Roberts in Hudson Valley Wedding Ceremony
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup pose during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Naomi Watts and Husband Billy Crudup 'Have the Most Amazing Chemistry' Says Source: 'He Makes Her Laugh'
MEGAN THEE STALLION AND NEW BOYFRIEND Romelu Lukaku
Megan Thee Stallion Attends Wedding with Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors