Logan Paul Engaged to Girlfriend Nina Agdal: 'My Best Friend'

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are engaged!

The couple announced their engagement news in a joint Instagram post on Sunday morning.

"Engaged to my best friend," the duo wrote in their caption, also adding a ring emoji.

In their post, the couple shared various photos from Paul's proposal, which took place in Lake Como, Italy.

One image shows Paul, 28, down on one knee as an excited Agdal, 31, reacts with glee. Another shows the couple kissing one another after the special moment.

The WWE star and model's engagement comes after they celebrated their first anniversary as a couple in May.

Paul posted a sweet tribute on Instagram to Agdal at the time to mark the occasion.

"One very special year with my Danish queen @ninaagdal," he wrote in his caption, including photos from their first year together.

The couple met in New York, Agdal previously told the Daily Front Row. "We met at an event in NYC. I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him," she told the outlet.

"I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink,” Agdal continued. “I didn't want to walk downstairs because of my bad back. He came upstairs and we started joking around. It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild!"

Agdal then went Instagram official with Paul not long after, posting a romantic photo. "2022, the beginning of me and you," she wrote in her caption.

Back in April, Agdal — who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio and Christie Brinkley's son Jack Brinkley-Cook — posted an Instagram photo of her and Paul at a restaurant.

"Obsessed with this boy," her caption read, as Paul joked in the comments section, "I'm a man."

