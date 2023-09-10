The Best Grill Pan We Tested Chars Burgers and Pork Chops Just Like an Actual Grill — and It’s on Sale for $22

Toni Sutton is a shopping writer for PEOPLE with over a decade of experience in the digital media industry.
Published on September 10, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Grilling is often seen as an outdoor activity, but what about during the colder months when it's not easy to get your propane or charcoal grill going? If you like to grill year-round like we do, you should consider investing in cookware that can also be used indoors — and luckily, one of the best grill pans we’ve tried is on sale now. 

The Lodge 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Square Grill Pan comes pre-seasoned so it will be nonstick off the bat, and it works on stoves, ovens, and grills. It also has plenty of space to fit a few steaks, chicken breasts, hot dogs, and more, and it’s marked down to just $22 at Amazon.

We tested the grill pan along with 19 other models for a total of 28 hours. All the products were scored on their design, ease of use, performance, and how easy they were to clean after grilling. After rating all the cookware and narrowing it down to the seven best-in-class, the Lodge grill pan was deemed the best overall.

The Lodge 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, $22 (Save 45%)

We cooked four dishes during our testing: grilled cheese, roasted zucchini, pork chops, and hamburgers. Our testers found it easy to flip food thanks to the skillet’s sloped sides and none of the food stuck to it because it was pre-seasoned. Plus, all the food came out with beautiful char marks. 

Lodge's cast iron cookware is known for being high quality and affordable, and according to our testers, it "lived up to the hype." They loved the dual-handle design, which made moving it on and off the stove easier, said it was perfect for cooks of all levels, and called it an “absolute workhouse.” The grill pan was also better than many of its competitors at distributing and retaining heat. Additionally, testers noted that its inner ridges are high enough to keep food away from liquids that might form on the bottom of the pan.

The only downside they found was that the grates could be a little higher for even more defined char marks, but they added that any cook will be pleased with its performance.

So, if you're looking to grill indoors or need a pan that can take you from the grill to the stove, check out the Lodge 10.5-Inch Cast Iron Square Grill Pan while it’s on sale for 45 percent off.

