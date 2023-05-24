I Walked 60 Miles in 7 Days in the Supportive Sneakers Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Both Own

Any European vacation is bound to include lots of walking. My recent week-long trip to London was no exception, but despite walking 60 miles in seven days, my feet feel totally fine now that I’m back stateside — and I have one pair of shoes to thank.

I wore the Løci Nine Sneakers, which Mila Kunis often wears, every single day in London, racking up a grand total of 134,147 steps by the end of the week. That breaks down to an average of 8.5 miles per day, which you might think would result in some seriously sore feet. But by the end of each long day exploring the British capital, although it felt good to kick my feet up, I was nowhere near dying to take my shoes off.

These low-top Løci sneakers, which the brand sent me last month, were the perfect adventure companion, comfortably carrying me through narrow cobblestone streets, palace halls, and down the stairs to catch the tube. The cushioned cork insole kept my feet supported, the laces stayed securely tied, and the lightweight feel was ideal as I racked up dozens of hours strolling.

LOCI

Buy It! Løci Nine in Natural/Black/Stone, $185; lociwear.com

I even wore these Løci shoes during both seven-hour red eye flights to and from London. But despite Løci shoes’ impressive long-lasting comfort, style is far from sacrificed. The sneakers’ sleek, chic appearance matched all the outfits I packed, from dresses to jeans to silk pants. With limited space in a suitcase for a week-long trip, versatility is key, and these shoes were the only pair I needed.

People / Claire Harmeyer

How did I find these miracle travel shoes, you ask? I spotted them on famous feet, of course. The list of celebrity fans of Løci sneakers runs deep. Ben Affleck, Olivia Wilde, Lucy Hale, and Eva Longoria have all worn them over the years, with the latter owning at least two pairs from the brand: the same exact pick as me, the Løci Nine, and the Løci Eight Maize, a new vegan leather version of the silhouette, made from corn waste.

Husband and wife Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis both own the Løci Nine in the black, white, and tan color combination too, having worn them on takeout runs and courtside at Lakers games, respectively.

Getty Images

Although Longoria, Kutcher, Kunis, and I all opted for the Løci Nine in the neutral colorway, you can get the fan-favorite style in 26 other options, and two in the new Maize vegan leather, all available in men’s and women’s sizes 6 through 13.

LOCI

Buy It! Løci Nine in White/White/White, $185; lociwear.com

Thanks to celebs’ seal of approval and its undeniably luxe appearance, the Løci Nine is so popular, it has sold out 10 times in a row, according to the brand. So, don’t miss your opportunity to snag the sneaker that’s perfect for summer travel, heading to the park, and going to baseball games.

If my 60 miles spent in them tells you anything, it’s that Løci shoes are worth the investment. Below, shop more pairs before they’re gone again.

LOCI

Buy It! Løci Nine in White/Orange/Blue, $185; lociwear.com

LOCI

Buy It! Løci Maize Nine in White/White/White, $215; lociwear.com

LOCI

Buy It! Løci Maize Eight in White/Black/White, $235; lociwear.com

Claire Harmeyer is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who's covered fashion, beauty, and celebrity style for over three years. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

