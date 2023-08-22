Loch Ness Monster Hunters Gathering in Scotland with New Gear This Weekend to Find the Fabled Creature

For "The Quest Weekend" on Aug. 26 and 27, volunteers from all around the world will come together in person and online to search for signs of the creature

By
Published on August 22, 2023 02:27PM EDT
Loch Ness Monster 1934
A 1934 image of the Loch Ness Monster. Photo:

Keystone/Getty Images

Determined monster hunters are uniting to track down one of the world's most elusive creatures.

Decades ago, a "water beast" was allegedly spotted in the Scottish Highlands by a hotel manager named Aldie Mackay, per the Guardian. The myth of the Loch Ness Monster has sparked intrigue across the globe ever since.

Now, on Aug. 26 and 27 — 90 years later — volunteers from all around the world will come together in Scotland to search for signs of of the Loch Ness Monster during an event called "The Quest Weekend," hosted by the Loch Ness Centre.

The search will take place over the course of two days using equipment that hasn't previously been employed in the hunt for Nessie (as the creature is sometimes referred to), including drones with infrared cameras, according to the Loch Ness Centre, which is located at the site of the Drumnadrochit Hotel where Mackay worked all those years ago. Hydrophones will also be used to detect any acoustic signals in the water.

The Loch Ness Centre, which is a museum exploring the history of the Nessie legend and also a cruise operator, just reopened this year after a $1.9 million refurbishment, CNN noted.

Loch Ness Drumnadrochit 2017
Loch Ness.

Gordie Broon/Getty Images

Alan McKenna, a Loch Ness exploration expert, will instruct participants on what to look out for and how to record potential findings.

"It's always been our goal to record, study and analyze all manner of natural behavior and phenomena that may be more challenging to explain," McKenna said in a statement on the Loch Ness Centre's website.

McKenna added, "It's our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large-scale surface watch, you'll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world."

The new interest has been a hit for the new Drumnadrochit hotel, according to Fraser Campbell, with an "unbelievable" number of reservations this summer, the Guardian reported. Campbell serves as director of the Cobbs Group, which owns the hotel.

Loch Ness Monster 1933
A 1933 illustration of the Loch Ness Monster.

Culture Club/Bridgeman via Getty Images

“It’s our hope to inspire a new generation of Loch Ness enthusiasts and by joining this large-scale surface watch, you’ll have a real opportunity to personally contribute towards this fascinating mystery that has captivated so many people from around the world," Campbell said.

Paul Nixon, manager of the Loch Ness Centre, added in a statement on the organization's website that he thinks "there's a very strong possibility that something will be spotted this weekend but then, of course, it raises the question as to what it will be."

The Loch Ness Centre and Drumnadrochit Hotel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

