LOCASH's Preston Brust and Wife Kristen Welcome Baby No. 3, Daughter Lion Lockheart (Exclusive)

LOCASH's Preston Brust officially has a family of five!

The musician and wife Kristen have welcomed a baby girl, the country duo's rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Daughter Lion Lockheart Brust was born Friday, June 9, in Nashville, Tennessee. Arriving at 2:22 p.m., she weighed in at 7 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 20 inches long.

"She's our little tiebreaker!! The girls outnumber the boys in this party of five!" the couple tells PEOPLE while sharing Lion's first photos. "Love's dreams, wishes and prayers for a little sister all came true! She is magic."

The couple is already parents to son Legend Wilde, 4, and daughter Love Lily, 7.



Ahead of welcoming their new arrival, Kristen, 41, penned a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on how this pregnancy has "been so cozy. so slow. so present."



"I have dreamt of you my whole life. our little lionhearted puzzle piece. now we are in the last of this part of our love story. all the kicking and the little booty wiggles are almost earthside. with all the stars in the sky and all the God in my heart, i get to wait for your cry," she wrote.

"Oh my heart. that moment. to breathe your air in a room. to find out who you are and who you look like. the noise of schedules and dates and all flights ….and and and - but still in all of that, just you + me. so we anchor here and we align the way God made us to. belly in belly. heart in heart."



Kristen continued, "i love you, my little itty bitty one. and every time the world tries to pull me away from anything other than this feeling::: we will anchor again, right here. you + me. 🤍 we have followed the butterflies all the way to here. i can’t wait to know who you are."



Sharing their baby news with PEOPLE in February, the singer, 48, said that his little ones had some strong opinions on whether they'd be welcoming a baby brother or a baby sister.

"Love has a definite vote … team sister or bust! Legend doesn't have a preference because he is absolutely certain it's a boy," Preston said with a laugh. "Love is pretty much in the mode of this is her baby and she is grateful we are gifting it to her. She tells us she will handle it all once the baby is born. She is over the moon."

The proud dad added, "Legend mentions what he will make the baby wear for Halloween. Both responses are pretty on-brand for these two."

