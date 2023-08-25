Lo & Sons' Traveler-Loved Weekender Bags, Totes, and Backpacks Are Now as Cheap as They Were on Black Friday

Whether you’re packing for a weekend getaway or a multi-week adventure, the quality of your bags can make or break your travel experience — and quite possibly your trip. At least that’s how I feel if I can’t bring three shoe options.

The only problem with quality luggage is that it’s priced like quality luggage, and will drain your bank account accordingly. Lucky for us, a Black Friday-level deal on the duffle we’ve been coveting forever just dropped. The traveler-loved brand Lo & Sons is running its end-of-summer sale, and its entire lineup of Catalina weekenders, deluxe totes, and even a PEOPLE-tested backpack are marked down through September 11.

Check out the bags we’re eyeing during this rare sale below.

Catalina Deluxe Weekender

Lo & Sons

Lo & Sons’ most popular collection, the Catalina Line, includes several models (like the Deluxe Tote and Day Tote) but none quite as popular as the Deluxe Weekender. The bag comes in two fabric iterations: a recycled poly (with five color options) and an eco-friendly canvas (with nine color options), with all of the same shopper-approved features. There’s a zippered side sleeve that slides easily over suitcase handles and bottom zippered pocket with a removable padded insert, which is perfect for separating your shoes, toiletries, or even dirty clothes from your clean things at the end of your trip.

Our own Shopping Editorial Director, Ariel Scotti, who’s owned the bag for six years, called it her “go-to for any travel scenario” and praised the bag for its ability to hold “everything,” while noting that it’s “deceptively roomy” and has stored her “jeans, sweaters, layering pieces, a PJ set” and even “makeup, jewelry, and toiletry bags with ease.”

Shoppers similarly raved about its durability. One customer said they’ve had the Catalina Deluxe Weekender for 10 years and it’s still “perfect.” Others called it “sturdy” and “practical.”

Catalina Deluxe Tote

Lo & Sons

For shorter trips, the Catalina Deluxe Tote is a great alternative. It includes a lot of the same beloved features as the Weekender, including a bottom zippered pocket, adjustable compartments, and that same handy suitcase sleeve, all in a more compact, lightweight version. One shopper called it “great for a weekend excursion,” while another gushed over the “different sections,” admitting they were “surprised by how much it actually holds.” For example, if you don’t need the bottom pocket and would rather fit larger items in the tote, you can simply unzip the divider panel and instantly create more space.

Catalina Day Tote

Lo & Sons

Even if you’re not traveling—but hooked on the Catalina style and convenience—you’ll want the Day Tote. This everyday iteration was made for workouts, errands, or even overnight trips. And though smaller in size than its predecessors, the Day Tote still includes a bottom pocket for extra storage and customizable compartments. It’s still lightweight and easy to carry, and customers are especially obsessed with the key leash, as well as the interior and exterior pockets. One person noted that Lo & Sons “thought of everything” with the design, while another said it “has everything” they were looking for in a bag.

Keep scrolling to shop more on-sale Lo & Sons bags that will immediately upgrade your travel game.

Bond Fanny Pack

Lo & Sons

Rowledge Backpack

Lo & Sons

Hanover Laptop Backpack

Lo & Sons

Leather Wallet

Lo & Sons

Claremont Crossbody Bag

Lo & Sons

Waverly Convertible Bag

Lo & Sons

