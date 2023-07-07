Llama Dressed as Groomsman Delights Guests at New York Wedding

The animal, hired by the bride's mother as a surprise for the wedding party, donned a dapper tuxedo for the special occasion

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 7, 2023 04:46PM EDT
J the Llama, Llama Groomsman
Photo:

Llama Adventures at Buffalo Creek Llamas

Many animal-loving couples include their dogs and cats in their wedding ceremonies — but a New York duo had a well-dressed llama hoof it down their aisle.

According to Llama Adventures at Buffalo Creek Llamas, the llama farm was recently contacted by the mother of a bride looking to make her daughter's animal dreams come true.

Llama Adventures tells PEOPLE that the bride, Tara, wants to own a llama farm someday, so Tara's mother thought it would be fun to surprise her daughter, her son-in-law Adam and the entire wedding party with a llama groomsman on the big day.

J the Llama, Llama Groomsman

Llama Adventures at Buffalo Creek Llamas

The bride's mother arranged for a wooly, well-mannered llama named J to appear at the wedding, where he was a huge hit with the newlyweds and the guests.

In pictures from the event shared on the farm's Facebook page, delighted guests pose with J, who wears a dapper tuxedo, complete with a pink striped bow tie and white gloves. The get-up was designed to make it look like the llama was standing on two feet like all the other weddinggoers.

"Thank you Adam and Tara for allowing J to be part of your big day. Congratulations on your nuptials! 🥂🦙" Llama Adventures captioned the Facebook post.

J the Llama, Llama Groomsman

Llama Adventures at Buffalo Creek Llamas

Llama Adventures says that J also made it into the wedding party. The bride wished to have J join the ceremony, so the llama stood in as a groomsman. Thankfully, he was dressed for the part.

Maison Albion, the historic mansion where the couple held their wedding in Albion, New York, also shared a series of photos of the llama groomsman on Facebook, including one capturing the bride reacting to his arrival. "Welcome to Maison Albion, where weddings are llama-zing! 🤣🤵💍," the venue quipped in its caption, adding the hashtag #LlamasInTuxedos.

According to its website, Llama Adventure offers animal appearances that can "spice up" various events, including weddings, parties, parades, business promotions, Christmas photo sessions, and more. Nature lovers can also take a llama on a scenic hike in the woodlands of Wyoming County.

J the Llama, Llama Groomsman

Llama Adventures at Buffalo Creek Llamas

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Animals continue to be an increasingly popular part of couples' weddings. A 2022 poll revealed that nearly two-thirds of pet owners would include their dog in their wedding ceremony.

Last year, exotic animal veterinarians Ericka and Jay Johnson, who first met while doing a wild tortoise survey 20 years ago, felt it was only fitting for their beloved Sulcata tortoise, Tom Shelleck, to be part of their wedding celebrations.

The couple gave Tom the important role of ring bearer for their big day at Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens in Tucson, Arizona. To ensure the tortoise made it down the aisle, Erika and Jay had the walkway dotted with strawberries so the "always hungry" Tom could follow the snacks to the altar.

J the Llama, Llama Groomsman

Llama Adventures at Buffalo Creek Llamas

Despite initial concerns that he may nibble some painted toenails mistaking them for fruit, Tom was a great ring bearer and the "center of attention" at the wedding.

The 20-year-old reptile crept down the aisle with a floral basket holding the rings attached to his shell for the nuptials. Tom also posed with Ericka and Jay for their wedding portraits.

"He could have had the slowest walk down the aisle in history," Erika told SWNS of Tom's big moment. "We'd practice to see how long it would take, and we ended up having to have two songs played so that we'd have enough time, and we still almost ran out of songs."

Related Articles
Kennedy News / Kimberly Gaiser
Vet Couple Picks Pet Tortoise as Ring Bearer for Wedding: "The Slowest Walk Down the Aisle'
Naomi Watts Wedding
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2023
Sierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre's Wedding
Broadway's 'Little Mermaid' Star Sierra Boggess Is Married! See All the 'Fairytale' Wedding Photos (Exclusive)
Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig, who played Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels in the Tony-nominated musical married on May 22 at the Bowery Hotel
Stars of Broadway’s 'Mean Girls' Are Married: Inside the Wedding— with Champagne and Pizza— in New York City!
The wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif
Bride Squad! Crown Prince Hussein's Sisters Fix Princess Rajwa's Dress Train During Royal Wedding
The Groom Club on groom's style trends
How to Build an Elevated Men's Wedding Wardrobe, According to a Groom and Wedding Pro
Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez Wedding photos
'Shameless' Actress Perry Mattfeld Marries Mark Sanchez in Mexico: 'Better Than I Ever Imagined' (Exclusive)
Bow Wow Weddings
Friends Create Wedding Planning Service for Dogs So Pups Can Attend Their Owner's Big Day Stress-Free
Andi Dorfman wedding photos
Andi Dorfman Marries Blaine Hart in ‘Dreamy’ Italian Wedding: 'He’s My Person' (Exclusive)
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Wedding: All the Details and Photos From Their Lavish Nuptials
Chopra Jonas Wedding, New Delhi, India - 04 Dec 2018
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding: A Look Back at Their Lavish Multi-Day Celebration
Former Soap Opera Stars Jessica Morris and Rib Hillis Marry in 'Intimate' Ceremony: 'We Complete Each Other'
Former Soap Opera Stars Jessica Morris and Rib Hillis Marry in 'Intimate' Ceremony: 'We Complete Each Other'
Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Ms. Rajwa Al Saif in Amman, on August 17, 2022
Queen of Malaysia Reveals Dress Code for Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's Royal Wedding (No Tiaras!)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: All the Details
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kris Jenner Gave Kourtney Her Late Husband's Wedding Ring Before Italian Wedding: 'That Gift Meant So Much'
Arizona Cardinals’ Trace McSorley Is Married: Inside the ‘Romantic Fairytale’ Wedding in Philadelphia
Arizona Cardinals' Trace McSorley Is Married! Inside the 'Romantic Fairytale' Wedding in Philadelphia