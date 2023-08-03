LL Cool J Says His Fans Mean 'Everything' to Him as He Leads the First Episode of 'Superfan' (Exclusive)

The new unscripted series premiere Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 10:00AM EDT

LL Cool J's fans are "The Greatest of All Time."

On Thursday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering a clip from the upcoming CBS series, SUPERFAN, where the rapper opens up about how his fans have impacted his life.

"In every way possible, right?" the "Doin' It" rapper, 55, says. "You have some people that were there for me from day one with the music, you have some people that came later with television shows and acting. They mean everything to me."

LL Cool J's supporters battle it out to be crowned his biggest fan on the series premiere of the new one-hour unscripted musical series SUPERFAN
Nate Burleson, LL Cool J and Keltie Knight.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

He concludes, "Without the fans, there is none of this."

SUPERFAN is an unscripted musical series where contestants are each vying to prove they are their favorite artist's biggest fan. In each episode, a musical artist will choose one deserving fan to win a once in a lifetime prize — beginning with LL Cool J (born James Todd Smith).

LL Cool J's supporters battle it out to be crowned his biggest fan on the series premiere of the new one-hour unscripted musical series SUPERFAN
LL Cool J performs on SUPERFAN.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

In the clip, hosts Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight then introduce the rapper to his energetic superfans: Renee, Keith, Cam, TJ and Alex.

In a separate clip from the episode, LL Cool J also put on a performance of his song "I'm Bad" — and it had the audience up on their feet!

The six-episode series will kick off on Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET with LL Cool J's one-hour episode. The subsequent episodes will feature musical artists like Shania Twain, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, Pitbull and Kelsea Ballerini.

Aside from his competition show ventures, LL Cool J also recently marked the ending of NCIS: Los Angeles after a 14-year run. At the series wrap party in March, he told PEOPLE it was difficult to say goodbye on the final episode of production.

LL Cool J's supporters battle it out to be crowned his biggest fan on the series premiere of the new one-hour unscripted musical series SUPERFAN
LL Cool J.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

"The experience was amazing because you mature, because you grow as a human being, because you make new friends, new relationships, all of that, right?" he explained.

"I think the only thing I'll miss really is just the day-to-day working with all the men and women, all the people on the set," he shared. "It was just so many relationships — you know, we're talking about 14 years, so I've seen people have kids, babies go to college, I've seen marriages, I've seen everything in between, and so I will miss working day to day with people who became friends."

Related Articles
Drake, Meek Mill
Drake Reunites with Meek Mill at His Concert 8 Years After Feud: ‘It Means the Most to Me’
Kylie Minogue Would Like Margot Robbie to Play Her in a Biopic: 'She'd Have the Australian Accent Down
Kylie Minogue Wants Margot Robbie to Play Her in a Biopic: 'She'd Have the Australian Accent Down'
Rick Springfield shirtless on stage
Rick Springfield Reveals His Secret to Staying Sexy at 73 — See His Shirtless Thirst Trap (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson and Common attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala
Jennifer Hudson Addresses Rumors She's Dating Common: 'He's a Beautiful Man'
Post Malone performs during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival
Post Malone Reveals He Got Engaged 2 Years Ago in Las Vegas — and She Initially Said 'No'
Liam Payne poses in the evian VIP Suite; Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles from One Direction
Liam Payne Celebrates One Direction's 'What Makes You Beautiful' Nearing 1 Billion Streams: 'Miss You Boys'
BeyoncÃ© paid tribute to a male fan O'Shae Sibley who was fatally stabbed while dancing to her music.
Beyoncé Honors Dancer O’Shae Sibley Who Was Fatally Stabbed While Voguing to Her Music
Drag Queen Flamy Grant Says It's 'So Cool' to See Her Music Embraced by Queer and Christian People
Drag Queen Flamy Grant Feels 'Grateful' to See Her Music Embraced by Queer and Christian People (Exclusive)
Harry Styles Out jogging with his personal trainer Brad Gould, the former One Direction Star is put through his paces as he donned his pink shorts, pounding the streets of Bagnoregio, Italy.
Harry Styles Makes Fans' Jaws Drop as He Walks by in Italy
Lizzo Says There Wouldnt Be No Rock n Roll Without Tina Turner in Emotional Tour Tribute
Lizzo Sued by Former Backup Dancers for Alleged Sexual, Racial Harassment and Hostile Work Environment
Bebe Rexha performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on July 28, 2023 in London, England.
Bebe Rexha Cries Mid-Concert as Fans Hold Up 'You Are Enough' Signs After Keyan Safyari Breakup
Cardi B, Offset
Offset Admits He Lied About Cardi B Cheating Because He Was 'Really Lit' on Tequila
Tori Kelly attends a Special Screening of Universal Pictures' "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Regal LA Live on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Tori Kelly Released from Hospital After Collapsing Due to Blood Clots: Report
Kevin Federline and Victoria Prince arriving for 'Kevin Federline Hosts Memorial Day Weekend Celebration' at Crazy Horse III, Las Vegas, NV, on March 28, 2016
Who Is Kevin Federline's Wife? All About Victoria Prince
Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater
Kelly Clarkson Warns Fans They Should Only 'Throw Diamonds' at Her During Opening of Las Vegas Residency
Kelly Clarkson performs during her show chemistry...An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino
Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Responds to Woman Who Says the Singer's Her 'Hall Pass' at Las Vegas Show