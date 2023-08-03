LL Cool J Says His Fans Mean 'Everything' to Him as He Leads the First Episode of 'Superfan' (Exclusive)

LL Cool J's fans are "The Greatest of All Time."

On Thursday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering a clip from the upcoming CBS series, SUPERFAN, where the rapper opens up about how his fans have impacted his life.

"In every way possible, right?" the "Doin' It" rapper, 55, says. "You have some people that were there for me from day one with the music, you have some people that came later with television shows and acting. They mean everything to me."

Nate Burleson, LL Cool J and Keltie Knight. Sonja Flemming/CBS

He concludes, "Without the fans, there is none of this."

SUPERFAN is an unscripted musical series where contestants are each vying to prove they are their favorite artist's biggest fan. In each episode, a musical artist will choose one deserving fan to win a once in a lifetime prize — beginning with LL Cool J (born James Todd Smith).

LL Cool J performs on SUPERFAN. Sonja Flemming/CBS

In the clip, hosts Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight then introduce the rapper to his energetic superfans: Renee, Keith, Cam, TJ and Alex.

In a separate clip from the episode, LL Cool J also put on a performance of his song "I'm Bad" — and it had the audience up on their feet!

The six-episode series will kick off on Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET with LL Cool J's one-hour episode. The subsequent episodes will feature musical artists like Shania Twain, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, Pitbull and Kelsea Ballerini.

Aside from his competition show ventures, LL Cool J also recently marked the ending of NCIS: Los Angeles after a 14-year run. At the series wrap party in March, he told PEOPLE it was difficult to say goodbye on the final episode of production.

LL Cool J. Sonja Flemming/CBS

"The experience was amazing because you mature, because you grow as a human being, because you make new friends, new relationships, all of that, right?" he explained.

"I think the only thing I'll miss really is just the day-to-day working with all the men and women, all the people on the set," he shared. "It was just so many relationships — you know, we're talking about 14 years, so I've seen people have kids, babies go to college, I've seen marriages, I've seen everything in between, and so I will miss working day to day with people who became friends."