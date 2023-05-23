LL Cool J Joins 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Season 3 as Sam Hanna: 'Looking Out for You'

LL Cool J has played Sam Hanna on 'NCIS: LA' since the show's inception in 2009 through its conclusion this year

By
Published on May 23, 2023 10:48 AM

A familiar face is coming to NCIS: Hawai’i.

LL Cool J has played the beloved character Sam Hanna within the NCIS franchise since 2009, appearing as part of the core NCIS: LA team. Now, the actor and musician is joining the tropical spinoff for its third season — and offering a little bit of oversight on the Hawai’i team. 

In a clip shared by CBS, LL Cool J announces his return as Sam announces via a surprise phone call as he prepared for a criminal takedown abroad. "You two sure know how to make a scene," Sam tells agents Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Tori Anderson (Kate Whistler). 


RELATED: NCIS: Hawaii Begins Production as Cast and Crew Take Part in Traditional Hawaiian Blessing

âDies Iraeâ â When a figure from Tennantâs CIA past reemerges, the NCIS team seeks help from the most unlikely place in order to catch a killer who threatens to destroy everything Tennant has built, on the conclusion to the two-part second season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAIâI, Monday, May 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler and Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant.

CBS


Though they can't see him yet, they know Sam is close. "You just happened to be in Venezuela?" Jane asks as Sam replies, "Morocco, actually. But hey, what's a few borders and an ocean anyway? You've got people looking out for you Jane Tennant."

Details are revealed about the kind of backup Jane really needs as a presumed dead criminal, Adrian Creel, may actually be out to get her. Jane cleans up what she can from the crime scene as Sam offers to go get the guy who is after her.

"Look, I appreciate the offer, but this is on me," Jane tells Sam over the phone. "I know you're gonna say you're just doin' your job, but you are a long way from home. I think this was above and beyond."


RELATED: Vanessa Lachey to Star in NCIS: Hawaii as Franchise's First Female Lead: 'Let's Get to Work!'

âDies Iraeâ â When a figure from Tennantâs CIA past reemerges, the NCIS team seeks help from the most unlikely place in order to catch a killer who threatens to destroy everything Tennant has built, on the conclusion to the two-part second season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAIâI, Monday, May 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler and Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant.

CBS


What comes next will happen in Hawai'i — with or without Sam in tow. 

Lachey has already shared her excitement for LL Cool J's involvement in season 3 of the spinoff. "This is an amazing opportunity to continue evolving the NCIS franchise," she told TV Line. "And what better way to do that than have Sam Hanna join the team."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of NCIS Hawai'i air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.









Related Articles
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Her Anxiety Was 'So Bad' After Scandoval Broke: 'It Felt Like Rock Bottom' (Exclusive)
Burl Moseley
'Your Honor' Actor Burl Moseley Is Married! Inside the 'Rustic' Wedding Ceremony and 'Fantastic' Dance Party
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend ‘Testicle Festival’ in Crappie Lake
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan Battle Bed Bugs and Attend a 'Testicle Festival' in 'Crappie Lake'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CshxLapOhnb/ Verified We went RZR riding with a couple special guests this weekend! #rzr #moab #riding 12h
Christine Brown's Fiancé Takes Her and Janelle Brown on a Weekend Off-Roading Adventure
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Praise Her for 45th Birthday amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Send Birthday Praise amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
90 day fiance
'90 Day' : Rishi Is Hellbent on Marrying Jen — Even Though She Doesn't Consider Him Her Fiancé Anymore
90 day Kris and Jeymi
'90 Day' 's Kris Literally Crashes Out of Marriage to 'Cheater' Jeymi, Who Says She 'Fell in Love with a Scam'
90 day Gabe, Mahmoud and Nicole
'90 Day' : Mahmoud Storms Off Tell-All amid Accusations He's 'Forcing' Religion on a Crying Nicole
90 day Isabel, Gabe, Trey
'90 Day' : New Bride Isabel Fears Gabe's 'Loose Lifestyle' as His Friend Warns That He 'Pulls a Lot of Women'
“New Beginnings, Part Two” – The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons. Also, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding, on part two of the series finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Bar Paly (Anastasia "Anna" Kolcheck) and Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen).
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ends with Hopeful New Beginnings for All: 'Ready for Your Next Adventure?'
Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga
Teresa Giudice Reaffirms She's 'Not Going Anywhere' but Is 'So Over' Feud with Sister-in-Law Melissa Gorga
James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval
James Kennedy 'Had to' Get in Tom Sandoval's Face at 'VPR' Reunion: 'When Else Am I Gonna Get the Chance?'
Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ ‘Icky’ VPR Finale Scenes
Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for 'Icky' 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale Scenes
Chrissy Teigen appears on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She's Reluctant to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': 'I Don't Like Fighting'
Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill in Marvel Studios' SECRET INVASION, exclusively on Disney+.
Cobie Smulders Prepares Fans for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' : 'It's Much More Dark in Tone' (Exclusive)
Lisa Vanderpump attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala
Lisa Vanderpump Teases 'VPR' Reunion: 'I Think We Are Ready for It'