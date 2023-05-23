A familiar face is coming to NCIS: Hawai’i.

LL Cool J has played the beloved character Sam Hanna within the NCIS franchise since 2009, appearing as part of the core NCIS: LA team. Now, the actor and musician is joining the tropical spinoff for its third season — and offering a little bit of oversight on the Hawai’i team.

In a clip shared by CBS, LL Cool J announces his return as Sam announces via a surprise phone call as he prepared for a criminal takedown abroad. "You two sure know how to make a scene," Sam tells agents Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Tori Anderson (Kate Whistler).



Though they can't see him yet, they know Sam is close. "You just happened to be in Venezuela?" Jane asks as Sam replies, "Morocco, actually. But hey, what's a few borders and an ocean anyway? You've got people looking out for you Jane Tennant."

Details are revealed about the kind of backup Jane really needs as a presumed dead criminal, Adrian Creel, may actually be out to get her. Jane cleans up what she can from the crime scene as Sam offers to go get the guy who is after her.

"Look, I appreciate the offer, but this is on me," Jane tells Sam over the phone. "I know you're gonna say you're just doin' your job, but you are a long way from home. I think this was above and beyond."



What comes next will happen in Hawai'i — with or without Sam in tow.

Lachey has already shared her excitement for LL Cool J's involvement in season 3 of the spinoff. "This is an amazing opportunity to continue evolving the NCIS franchise," she told TV Line. "And what better way to do that than have Sam Hanna join the team."

New episodes of NCIS Hawai'i air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.


















