Lizzo Talks Straight About Her Body: 'Yes, I Know I'm Fat,' Shows Off Her New Shapewear Line: 'Wear What Feels Good'

It’s About Damn Time that Lizzo’s shapewear line, Yitty, debuted a line of maxi shaping dresses.

The singer took to Instagram to model the dresses in different colors, but was careful to point out, “There is no clothing item that will permanently change yourself,’ she wrote.

“Yes, I know I’m fat. I know I have a belly,” Lizzo emphasized. “Wear what feels good.”

The new dresses, which come in size XS to 6X, are the latest offering from the singer’s popular Yitty line of shapewear, which launched last year.



“In the belly area, there’s a super snatchy material,” the singer, 35, said, pulling out the material to show off how it snaps back into place.

“Go as low as you want to go baby,” the “Special” singer added, beginning to lower into a split to illustrate how the dress stretches.

Modeling the maxi dress in blue, pink, light brown and “iconic” black — which she said “is actually kind of panning out to be my favorite color” — the singer (née Melissa Viviane Jefferson) showed off the “sexy silhouette that this dress is giving me.”

Still, she wanted her fans to remember one key point about her ongoing message of body positivity.

“If you take nothing away from this today, just go wear what you want to wear,” she said. “Enjoy your body.”

And as for the dresses, “You can wear this underneath something. It’s that light and wearable. Or it can be the star. You can wear this with some Timberlands and say, ‘What’s up?’ And some gold hoops.”

“Choose your own adventure,” she said. “This is your life.”

Lizzo launched the shapewear brand last year, largely because “I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no-one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, 'who can actually do something about this?' I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again," she in a statement.



Yitty — her childhood nickname — was launched in part because "I felt that I was constantly being told through TV and magazines that my body wasn't good enough. And, in order to be considered 'acceptable' I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype of beauty. Because of this, I've been wearing shapewear for a long time, maybe since I was in fifth or sixth grade," she said.

And while the singer has been on a “holistic health” journey, she says it’s not about losing weight — although that’s been a side effect of her increased workouts.

"Weight loss comes with the territory, but I'm not trying to escape fatness."

"Heavy on the 'not trying to escape fatness,'” she emphasized. “Heavy f—ing on it.”





