Lizzo’s Makeup Artist Alexx Mayo Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at Her Tour Beauty Looks (Exclusive)

01 of 09 The Showgirl Lizzo on tour. Courtesy of Clinique and Alexx Mayo One thing’s for sure: Lizzo looks “Good as Hell” every time she steps foot on stage. One part of the equation: her makeup is courtesy of Alexx Mayo, who’s worked with the star for six years. “We first collaborated for her 'Water Me' music video. We instantly connected and have been good friends and partners ever since!” the pro says. For her “Special 2our,” Mayo partnered with Clinique to create her breathtaking makeup looks. “I’ve always loved Clinique, so the partnership was a great opportunity to get my hands on more of the brand’s products! Their makeup is so versatile and dependable that it was a no-brainer for me.” For this smoky look in Ireland, he used the brand’s Quickliner for Eyes Intense and High Impact Mascara, a power duo for “instantly creating tons of combinations of beautiful looks.” As the tour comes to an end, Mayo looks back on their unforgettable experience. “Every day was a new opportunity to create something different and memorable for her audience.” As for his star client, Mayo gushes, “Her energy is infectious and her bold and bright style makes my job as a makeup artist so exciting!” Ahead, Mayo takes PEOPLE through some of their favorite tour looks.

02 of 09 Ready for Her Close-Up Lizzo on tour. Courtesy of Clinique and Alexx Mayo Mayo explains his process for Lizzo’s major looks. “I usually have a couple of makeup concepts in mind at the start of a tour, but I love to stay inspired by visiting museums and botanical gardens around the world. I love playing with complementary colors based on the looks for the show and sometimes play with neutral tones inspired by her skin tone or hair color.”

03 of 09 Disco Magic in Milwaukee Lizzo on tour. Courtesy of Clinique and Alexx Mayo For this lit vibe, Mayo relied on Clinique’s Chubby Stick™ Sculpting Contour and Chubby Stick™ Sculpting Highlight. “I love them for contour, highlighter and blush. They’re so creamy and add such dimension and color to her base makeup.”

04 of 09 Graphic Kitty Kat Eye in Napa Valley Lizzo on tour. Courtesy of Clinique and Alexx Mayo While Clinique’s All About Shadow Quad gave Lizzo her eye-catching effect, Mayo shares that his “holy grail product that I used on Lizzo each stop on the tour is the brand’s Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation. This foundation really has become my go-to since we’ve kicked off the tour. It feels and acts like a serum, but is also a lightweight, full coverage [base] that stays on for hours while she does her thing on stage.”

05 of 09 Tricks of the Trade Lizzo on tour. Courtesy of Clinique and Alexx Mayo “My favorite tip for recreating Lizzo’s glam looks at home is this neat concealer trick,” Mayo shares. “I always use three different shades of Clinique’s Even Better All-Over Concealer + Eraser – one to color correct, one to conceal under the eyes and one to brighten. This instantly makes Lizzo’s base pop and gives her a flawless complexion from which I can build on. I can see her glowing even when she’s all the way up on stage.”

06 of 09 Fairy Unicorn Princess in Pittsburgh Lizzo on tour. Courtesy of Clinique and Alexx Mayo Mayo says he and Lizzo have a synergy when it comes to creating a look. “I am fortunate that she allows me to create based on the inspirations I have at that time. For this look, I was inspired by Lizzo’s ensemble for the night: this baby blue Swarovski crystal bodysuit. I immediately started thinking of a carnival, amusement park, cotton candy and lollipops. I really wanted to play that up with the colors I chose.” Mayo balanced out the vibrant look with Clinique’s Pop Lip Colour + Primer in Beige Pop.

07 of 09 Secrets of the Beat Lizzo on tour. Courtesy of Clinique and Alexx Mayo “One of the main differences between a tour and red carpet look is the amount of time you’re wearing makeup,” Mayo says, adding that not only does it have to last, it has to look fab for the duration of the performance and pre- and post-show photos. The "game changer" in his kit: the Blended Face Powder in Transparency 5. “I really love how finely milled this powder is and how well it sets the face makeup and ensures it’s locked in all night.”

08 of 09 Neon Green Dream in St. Louis Lizzo on tour. Courtesy of Clinique and Alexx Mayo “I’ve had the most fun playing up Lizzo’s eyes because there’s so much you can do with a good eyeshadow palette and eyeliner,” Mayo says. Vivid looks like this start with Clinique’s All About Shadow Primer for Eyes. The creamy formula ensures her looks stay put throughout the show.