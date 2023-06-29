Lizzo Takes Stage in Poland 'Hungover AF'

The singer admits to over-indulging before performing at Poland’s Open’er Festival

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Updated on June 29, 2023 10:45AM EDT
Lizzo attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021
Lizzo — here at the Grammy Awards in 2021 — talked about being 'hungover' during a performance in Poland. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Lizzo wasn’t quite feeling ‘Good as Hell’ Wednesday night as she kicked off the Open’er Festival in Gdynia, Poland.

In fact, she was “hungover af,” according to an Instagram post — but it didn’t affect her high-energy performance.

The singer, 35, shared a video clip of herself singing her 2019 single “Cuz I Love You” where she holds the high note for an impressively long time — much to the delight of the crowd gathered at the Kosakowo Airport on Poland’s north coast.

“What I’m gon doooooo ooooohhWOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO—SING B–H!” 😩 not me hyping myself up cus I’m hungover af 😆 thank u Poland,” Lizzo wrote in the caption.

Her performance definitely wasn’t impacted by her admitted over-indulgence; Lizzo also shared a video of herself twerking in a metallic gold bodysuit with sparkly boots — all while playing the flute — during a rendition of her 2019 breakout chart-topping Billboard hit, “Truth Hurts.” 

“Why did God give me all this talent? 🥲,” Lizzo (née Melissa Viviane Jefferson) wrote on the video caption. Of course, her flute — an instrument she’s been playing since fifth grade — shared the video on its own Instagram account, with the caption, “Always bow after a flute twerk 🎙️ #flootgang.”

Her flute — nicknamed Sasha Flute — has nearly 350,000 followers of its own on the social platform.

It’s not the first time Lizzo has talked about tossing back a few drinks; The singer and rapper admitted to sharing a few adult beverages with Adele at the Grammy Awards this past February. 

"I was so drunk. Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn't even really know what the categories were at this point," she told Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.

The star confessed that she had packed a flask of tequila for herself and one with white wine for the "Hello" singer.

"I brought it for Adele and then I drank hers," she said.

In fact, when Lizzo took home the coveted Record of the Year award, she began her speech by saying, "Let me tell you something. Me and Adele are having a good time just enjoying ourselves, rooting for our friends. This is an amazing night, this is so unexpected."

Next up, the singer is slated to appear in Stockholm for Lollapalooza, before performing at a string of festivals across Europe. She’ll take the stage at Roskilde Festival in Denmark, The Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, the Nos Alive Festival in Lisbon, and the North Sea Jazz Festival in the Netherlands, before heading to Australia for the Down Under leg of The Special Tour.

Lizzo returns stateside in September for Philadelphia’s Made in America Fest, which she’s coheadlining with SZA.

