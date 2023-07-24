Lizzo Drinks Tequila From a Boot — a 'Shoey' — at Sydney Concert: 'This is F---ed Up'

Bottoms up, Lizzo!

While performing in Sydney on Sunday, Lizzo gained some first-hand knowledge of one of Australia’s stranger traditions: the shoey. Popularized in the early 20th century, participants take a swig from their shoe before returning it to their foot.

In a fan-recorded TikTok video, the "Juice" singer initially seems confused when fans begin prompting her to take a shoey.

“Take a drink from my shoe? Is that what you’re saying?” she asks the crowd.

Lizzo, 35, proceeded to drop a bottle of tequila into her own boot before yelling out, “A reminder that this is f–ked up.”

“I got a bottle of tequila I’ve been saving for you,” Lizzo proclaimed, quoting her song “Good As Hell,” before chugging from the bottle in her boot. Puckering her lips and screaming victoriously, Lizzo conquered the shoey.

“F--- Australia,” she screamed out. “How are you guys still walking if that’s how you take shots? I am scared that we’re not going to get through the rest of the show if I don’t start singing and singing soon.”

Lizzo isn’t the first singer to conquer the shoey. Back in February, Harry Styles joined in the Australian tradition when kicking off the Australian leg of his Love on Tour in Perth.

Drinking out of his green Adidas sneaker, Styles remarked, “This is one of the most disgusting traditions I've ever witnessed.”

Following Styles' shoey, he joked that he "will be discussing this with my therapist at length" and proclaimed: "I feel like a different person. I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people."

According to the New York Times, several other singers have thrown back their own shoeys while on tour, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Kacey Musgraves and Luke Bryan.

With her Special tour extending into Australia, Lizzo is spending a whole lot of time on the road, so the singer recently decided to give fans an inside look into her travel kit, showing Instagram followers just how she sustains herself while hopping between cities.

In one photo from the series, Lizzo can be seen wearing a Louis Vuitton hijab and smiling in a purple face mask in another. One photo features the musician enjoying a movie — Cocaine Bear — while a video she shared shows her drinking some wine.

"Amsterdam ✈️ Perth," she captioned the post, documenting her travels from the Netherlands to Australia.

