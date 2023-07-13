Lizzo Shares a Look at Her in-Flight Travel Routine — Which Includes Face Masks, Movies and Wine

Lizzo knows how to make the most of her flying experience.

The singer, 35, offered a look at her in-flight travel routine in a post shared on Instagram Wednesday.

In one photo from the series, Lizzo can be seen wearing a Louis Vuitton hijab before smiling in a purple face mask in another. One other photo shows the musician enjoying a movie — Cocaine Bear — while one video shared shows her drinking some wine.

"Amsterdam ✈️ Perth," she simply captioned the post, documenting her travels from the Netherlands to Australia.

Lizzo was heading from Europe to Australia and New Zealand for the next leg of her The Special Tour at the time. She will later return stateside in September for Philadelphia’s Made in America Fest, which she’s co-headlining with SZA.

The “Rumors” crooner's travels come after she had fun unveiling a new bright-green hair color on Instagram Monday.

In one post, Lizzo hilariously reenacted a scene from the 2000 holiday classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas, in which she could be seen mouthing the words over a sound from the movie where Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen) first meets the Grinch (Jim Carrey) and screams at his appearance.

“The, the, the ... THE GRINCH!" she mouthed as the lights turned off and her green tresses could be seen glowing brightly in the dark.

“Glow n the dark hair for the Netherlands🧑🏾‍🎤🧑🏾‍🎤🧑🏾‍🎤,” Lizzo captioned the post, tagging celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain.

In a second post, Lizzo shared more selfies of her new hair, which was styled in a half-up, half-down 'do, with some tendrils left in the front to frame her face.

