Lizzo Shares First Instagram Post Since Addressing Allegations from Former Dancers

Lizzo has shared her first Instagram post since addressing allegations from former dancers.

Earlier this month, a lawsuit was filed against the rapper and pop singer, 35, by several of her former dancers, alleging sexual, racial and religious harassment and poor working conditions. Lizzo previously responded to the claims on social media, stating that she is “not the villain” and that the allegations being made against her were “too outrageous” not to address.

Now, Lizzo has shared her first post on Instagram since her denial, documenting time spent in Shibuya, an area of Tokyo, Japan.

In a video shared, the "About Damn Time" songstress can be seen getting into a black SUV, and also posing in a vibrant green, blue and yellow ensemble, which she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

"From Shibuya, with Love 💖," Lizzo wrote in the post's caption.

Lizzo. John Shearer/Getty Images

A source close to Lizzo's team previously told PEOPLE that she felt “blindsided” by the accusations against her, stating, "She's been building and building her life and career, and getting achievement after achievement. It blindsided her and her team and is a wakeup call that all of that can be instantly diminished by something like this, just overnight."

Attorney Ronald Zambrano, who represents the plaintiffs, spoke with PEOPLE about the claims against the Grammy winner, saying his clients were traumatized up to the last day they were employed by her in spring 2023.

"The theme that I'm hearing is that there's an external persona that Lizzo presents, inclusivity and come as you are, but in private, it was very different," Zambrano said. "And that's what came across to me in talking to these young ladies. Lizzo was very different privately."

The plaintiffs recently spoke with PEOPLE, maintaining that what they filed in court was true.

“We were treated poorly. Nobody did anything about it when we tried to speak up and advocate for ourselves. So now we're doing it," former dancer Crystal Williams told PEOPLE exclusively. "I know that my mind feels a lot clearer. There was a lot of anxiety and a lot of feelings of being overwhelmed once our suit was made public. But today, I feel very proud to be pursuing this with these ladies."

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Earlier this week, several other members of Lizzo's dance crew shared a statement of support for the artist.

In a lengthy statement, Lizzo’s Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers shared positive words directed towards her on their official Instagram, writing that they had “the time of [their] lives” on The Special Tour and said they “have been so honored to share the stage with such amazing talent.”

“This tour experience has been beyond just #Special!” the statement said. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for."

The Instagram post, which also included a carousel of onstage and behind-the-scenes photos and footage from the tour, also directly addressed Lizzo. “THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us, but for Women and All people breaking Barriers,” they wrote.

The statement continued, “We’ve been traveling and exploring new horizons of the world. So many advantages to prevailing over hardships that society and the entertainment and beauty industry can bring… So Grateful that the standards and existence of Beauty in THIS Team goes beyond the surface! Our collective gifts have authentically powered the type of energy, love and that support can physiologically help heal the world. We are a unit of unicorns, undeniably resilient and SPECIAL AF.”

The post was signed “Love, the Big Grrrls & Big Boiiis,” and included a series of hearts “🩷❤️🧡💛💚🩵💙💜🤎🖤🤍” in the caption.

