Watch Lizzo Play the 'Lord of the Rings' Theme Song with a Recorder — and Look the Part!

"Lizzolas in her natural habitat," the singer wrote

By
Stephanie Webber
Stephanie Webber
Stephanie Webber
Stephanie Webber has more than a decade of experience working in publishing as an editor and writer, covering breaking news, awards seasons and producing celebrity interviews for print and digital.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 07:40PM EDT
Lizzo Lord of the Rings
Lizzo in a 'Lord of the Rings'-inspired costume on July 27, 2023. Photo:

Lizzo/Instagram

Lizzo is good as hell at playing the recorder — and plays it everywhere. 

The musician took her skills all the way to Middle-earth as she shared videos from a Lord of the Rings-inspired set on Thursday.

"Lizzolas in her natural habitat…" the 35-year-old captioned one Instagram video standing in a backdrop reminiscent of The Shire. She looked directly at the camera as she played the theme song of the beloved movie franchise.

In a second clip, the "About Damn Time" singer walked down a dirt road and paused to take in her surroundings of nearby Hobbit-burrows. 

"Wow" she mouthed in the video, as she wrote: "House hunting."

Lizzo Lord of the Rings
Lizzo via Instagram on July 27, 2023.

Lizzo/Instagram

The Grammy winner took it one step further too. Dressing for the part, Lizzo wore a lime green jumpsuit, a matching turquoise pendant necklace, silicone hobbit ears and a long platinum blonde wig. Orlando Bloom famously wore a similar hairpiece as Legolas in the film adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien's novels — The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003). 

Lizzo's photo collage also included one snapshot showing off her hot pink nail polish and another pic posing with her boyfriend, Myke Wright. While Lizzo got into character, Wright dressed more simply in khakis and a dark blue hoodie. 

The Lord of the Rings films were directed by Peter Jackson and also starred Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortensen, Billy Boyd, Sean Bean, Liv Tyler, Andy Serkis and Sir Ian McKellen

Lizzo Lord of the Rings
Orlando Bloom in 'Lord of the Rings' and Lizzo.

AJ Pics/Alamy, PhotoLizzo/Instagram

The Lord of the Rings film trilogy has won 17 Oscars, with The Return of the King earning 11, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score for Howard Shore. The Fellowship of the Ring also took home a Grammy for best score soundtrack album in 2001. 

Lizzo, meanwhile, has played the recorder for years, showing off her chops in a Twitter video in July. "Lizzo stuns in new recorder video," she captioned a clip of herself playing another Oscar-winning song — Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" — from the 1997 Titanic soundtrack. 

Last year, the "Truth Hurts" songwriter also went viral when she played a historic 220-year-old crystal flute owned by President Madison. The instrument was loaned to her by the Library of Congress when she performed at Washington, D.C.'s Capitol One Arena.

"Bitch, I just twerked and played James Madison's crystal flute from the 1800s. We just made history tonight!" she said during her set. "Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history f---ing cool! History is f---ing cool, you guys!"

Lizzo Lord of the Rings
Lizzo via Instagram on July 27, 2023.

Lizzo/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

"The first and only person to play this presidential crystal flute," she tweeted afterward. "It's crystal, it's like playing out of a wine glass, bitch, so be patient."

She added: "YALL.. THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT. NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE… NOW YOU DO. @librarycongress. "IT'S LITERALLY AN HEIRLOOM. LIKE… AS A FLUTE PLAYER THIS IS ICONIC AND I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT🎶"

Related Articles
Madonna Dances on Instagram Weeks After Health Scare as She Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Her First Album
Madonna Dances to 'Lucky Star' Weeks After Health Scare as She Celebrates 40th Anniversary of First Album
Cassadee Pope THE VOICE -- "Live Finale, Part 2" red carpet
How Cassadee Pope's Boyfriend Sam Palladio Inspired Her New Song: 'I Wanted It to Be a Little Naughty' (Exclusive)
P!nk and Brandi Carlile speak onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Pink and Brandi Carlile Pay Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor with 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Concert Performance
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
How Lizzo's 'Barbie' Song 'Pink' Shaped the Beginning of the Movie: 'Everyone Suddenly Got the Tone'
Jonas Brothers to Perform 'Five Albums Every Night' on Massive Tour Kicking Off This Summer
Jonas Brothers Announce 50 New Tour Dates, Including North America, Europe and Australia
sinead o'connor obit
Sinéad O'Connor's Autopsy Will Be Conducted After No Medical Cause of Death Given, Coroner Says
Tori Kelly 'Yellowjackets' TV Series premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 22 Mar 2023
Tori Kelly Posts Health Update After Reported Collapse, Hospitalization for Blood Clots: 'Scary Few Days'
Offset and Cardi B attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B and Offset Tease 'Jealousy' Collab After Cheating Allegations — See the Cheeky Cover Art
Shinjiro Atae arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Japanese Pop Star Shinjiro Atae Comes Out as Gay: 'I Finally Have the Courage'
Russell Crowe performs in Teatro Politeama during Magna Grecia Film Festival ; Sinead O'Connor posed at her home in County Wicklow
Russell Crowe Says Sinéad O'Connor 'Was a Hero of Mine' in Moving Tribute
Mick Jagger seen dancing in the street as he leaves his 80th Birthday Bash with his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick
Mick Jagger Celebrates 80th Birthday with Lenny Kravitz and Jerry Hall: See the Pics!
Margot Robbie Is Bryce Vine's Muse in New Music Video Starring 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Sheana Shay (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie Is Bryce Vine's Muse in His New Music Video with 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay (Exclusive)
Ice Spice video for Deli
Watch Ice Spice Twerk It Out in New 'Deli' Music Video: 'Know How to Move'
Andre Murillo and Tori Kelly attend the 2019 CMT Artist of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Tori Kelly's Husband Gives Health Update Following Her Hospitalization: Singer 'Is Smiling Again'
sinead o'connor and prince
Sinéad O’Connor and Prince Controversy Explained: All About the Drama Behind ‘Nothing Compares 2 U'
Nelly Furtado FaceTimes Justin Timberlake and Timbaland in the Studio
Nelly Furtado FaceTimes into Studio with Justin Timberlake and Timbaland as Producer Teases New Collab