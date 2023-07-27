Watch Lizzo Play the 'Lord of the Rings' Theme Song with a Recorder — and Look the Part!

Lizzo is good as hell at playing the recorder — and plays it everywhere.



The musician took her skills all the way to Middle-earth as she shared videos from a Lord of the Rings-inspired set on Thursday.



"Lizzolas in her natural habitat…" the 35-year-old captioned one Instagram video standing in a backdrop reminiscent of The Shire. She looked directly at the camera as she played the theme song of the beloved movie franchise.

In a second clip, the "About Damn Time" singer walked down a dirt road and paused to take in her surroundings of nearby Hobbit-burrows.



"Wow" she mouthed in the video, as she wrote: "House hunting."

Lizzo via Instagram on July 27, 2023. Lizzo/Instagram

The Grammy winner took it one step further too. Dressing for the part, Lizzo wore a lime green jumpsuit, a matching turquoise pendant necklace, silicone hobbit ears and a long platinum blonde wig. Orlando Bloom famously wore a similar hairpiece as Legolas in the film adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien's novels — The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).



Lizzo's photo collage also included one snapshot showing off her hot pink nail polish and another pic posing with her boyfriend, Myke Wright. While Lizzo got into character, Wright dressed more simply in khakis and a dark blue hoodie.



The Lord of the Rings films were directed by Peter Jackson and also starred Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Viggo Mortensen, Billy Boyd, Sean Bean, Liv Tyler, Andy Serkis and Sir Ian McKellen.

Orlando Bloom in 'Lord of the Rings' and Lizzo. AJ Pics/Alamy, PhotoLizzo/Instagram

The Lord of the Rings film trilogy has won 17 Oscars, with The Return of the King earning 11, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score for Howard Shore. The Fellowship of the Ring also took home a Grammy for best score soundtrack album in 2001.



Lizzo, meanwhile, has played the recorder for years, showing off her chops in a Twitter video in July. "Lizzo stuns in new recorder video," she captioned a clip of herself playing another Oscar-winning song — Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" — from the 1997 Titanic soundtrack.

Last year, the "Truth Hurts" songwriter also went viral when she played a historic 220-year-old crystal flute owned by President Madison. The instrument was loaned to her by the Library of Congress when she performed at Washington, D.C.'s Capitol One Arena.



"Bitch, I just twerked and played James Madison's crystal flute from the 1800s. We just made history tonight!" she said during her set. "Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history f---ing cool! History is f---ing cool, you guys!"

Lizzo via Instagram on July 27, 2023. Lizzo/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter



"The first and only person to play this presidential crystal flute," she tweeted afterward. "It's crystal, it's like playing out of a wine glass, bitch, so be patient."



She added: "YALL.. THE LIBRARY OF CONGRESS LET ME PLAY THEIR HISTORIC 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE ON STAGE TONIGHT. NO ONE HAS EVER HEARD WHAT IT SOUNDS LIKE… NOW YOU DO. @librarycongress. "IT'S LITERALLY AN HEIRLOOM. LIKE… AS A FLUTE PLAYER THIS IS ICONIC AND I WILL NEVER BE OVER IT🎶"