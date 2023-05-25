Lizzo Covers 'Proud Mary' on Tour Tribute to Tina Turner: 'There Wouldn’t Be No Rock ‘n’ Roll Without' Her

Lizzo is honoring the late Tina Turner for her legendary contribution to music.

The global icon died Wednesday at 83 years old after suffering from a "long illness," her rep confirmed.

While performing on tour at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, Lizzo gave an emotional tribute and then channeled the superstar, covering one of her most famous songs.

"There wouldn't be no rock 'n' roll without Tina Turner!" the "2 Be Loved" singer, 35, repeatedly chanted to the crowd while wearing a green sparkly cutout gown with a high slit.

Visibly holding back tears in the clip posted on Twitter, Lizzo said she was trying not to get emotional and instead wanted to "celebrate" the "queen of rock 'n' roll."

She then charged into an electrifying rendition of "Proud Mary," later ripping off the lower part of her gown mid-song to reveal a leotard for the tune's famous breakdown. Originally written by Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty, the track became synonymous with Turner and her shimmying fringe dress and toned legs when she first performed it on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1970.

Turner had been living in Switzerland with her husband, German actor and music producer Erwin Bach. In recent years she battled a number of serious health problems, including a stroke, intestinal cancer and total kidney failure that required an organ transplant.

Boasting one of the longest careers in rock history, Turner scored Billboard Top 40 hits across four decades, earning her Grammys, a Kennedy Center Honor, and entry into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.



Lizzo/Twitter

The official statement on Wednesday from Turner's publicist Bernard Doherty read:

"Tina Turner, the "Queen of Rock'n Roll" has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the statement read. "There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time."

