Lizzo Debuts Green 'Glow N the Dark Hair' for Netherlands Show — and Channels the Grinch!

Lizzo is looking “Good as Hell” in neon hair.

The pop star, who is currently touring Europe, unveiled a new bright-green hair color on Monday, sharing two Instagram posts showing off the new look — including one where she hilariously reenacted a scene from the 2000 holiday classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

In the video post, Lizzo, 35, could be seen mouthing the words over a sound from the movie where Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen) first meets the Grinch (Jim Carrey) and screams at his appearance.

“The, the, the ... THE GRINCH!" the singer mouthed as the lights turned off and her green tresses could be seen glowing brightly in the dark.

“Glow n the dark hair for the Netherlands🧑🏾‍🎤🧑🏾‍🎤🧑🏾‍🎤,” Lizzo captioned the post, tagging celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In a second post, Lizzo shared more selfies of her new hair, which was styled in a half-up, half-down 'do with some tendrils left in the front to frame her face.

The four-time Grammy winner could be seen winking at the camera in one pose as she showed off her new style while wearing a long-sleeved black top.

Lizzo also shared a slow-motion shot, in which she posed in a fierce look as a fan blew a tendril of her hair across her face. She then shared two other snaps of herself looking straight at the camera in separate poses, while showing off her glittery silver eye makeup.

“Green Glammour💚,” she captioned the post, also tagging makeup artist Alexx Mayo.

Lizzo shares a selfie of her new neon-green hairstyle. Lizzo Instagram

The “Rumors” singer is seemingly having the time of her life in Europe. Two weeks ago, she admitted she was “hungover af” while performing at the Open’er Festival in Gdynia, Poland.

Lizzo shared a video clip of herself singing her 2019 single “Cuz I Love You” where she held the high note for an impressively long time — much to the delight of the crowd gathered at the Kosakowo Airport on Poland’s north coast.

“What I’m gon doooooo ooooohhWOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO—SING B–H!” 😩 not me hyping myself up cus I’m hungover af 😆 thank u Poland,” Lizzo wrote in the caption.

Her performance definitely wasn’t impacted by her admitted over-indulgence, as Lizzo also shared a video of herself twerking in a metallic gold bodysuit with sparkly boots — all while playing the flute — during a rendition of her 2019 breakout chart-topping hit “Truth Hurts.”



Lizzo is set to head from Europe to Australia and New Zealand for the latter half of July for the Down Under leg of The Special Tour. She then returns stateside in September for Philadelphia’s Made in America Fest, which she’s coheadlining with SZA.