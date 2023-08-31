Lizzo Debuts Bold New Blonde and Pink 'Jellyfish' Hair: 'The Bob Is Bobbing'

The 'About Damn Time' singer showed off her eye-catching style on Instagram Wednesday

By
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher
Clare Fisher is a writer-editor for PEOPLE. 
Updated on August 31, 2023 10:55AM EDT
Lizzo New Blonde and Pink Hair
Lizzo. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Lizzo TikTok

Lizzo is debuting a fresh new 'do as summer draws to an end.

On Wednesday, the singer, 35, showed off an eye-catching new hairstyle on Instagram: a platinum blonde bob that featured pink tips and longer lengths in a mullet.

Including an octopus emoji in her caption, the Michigan-born star was referencing the new trend for "Octopus Hair, which resembles the shape of octopus tentacles with longer, mullet-style layers — though celebrity hairstylist Shelbeniece Swain, who crafted the look, called it "Jellyfish Hair," a similar trend but with a more blunt layer.

"I DON'T THINK YOU’RE READY FOR THIS JELLY-FISH 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾," Swain captioned a gallery of pics of Lizzo, modeling her new hair in a coordinating, metallic ensemble that featured a bandeau top, wide-legged pants and a sculptural purse.

Lizzo, who is known for her bold fashion sense, also posted a short video of her shaking her head to the rhythm of the track "Bobby B-" by artist Bobby Shmurda. "The bob is bobbing," she captioned the clip.

Her beauty overhaul came in the wake of the controversy surrounding a lawsuit in which she is being sued by three of her former dancers for alleged sexual, racial and religious harassment as well as poor working conditions. 

The lawsuit, provided to PEOPLE by the plaintiffs’ law firm, was filed at Los Angeles County Superior Court. Lizzo (neé Melissa Jefferson), her production company (Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc.) and Lizzo's dance team captain (Shirlene Quigley) are all named in the papers.

In it, the dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — alleged that they were pressured by Lizzo into touching nude performers while at a club in Amsterdam and were forced to endure weight shaming.

Lizzo New Blonde and Pink Hair
Lizzo.

Lizzo TikTok

However, the singer's lawyer claims she plans to countersue for the plaintiffs' alleged hypocritical behavior. Lizzo's lawyer Marty Singer has previously shared photos with PEOPLE of plaintiffs Davis, Williams and Rodriguez allegedly "happily cavorting backstage" with performers from Crazy Horse's topless cabaret show on March 5, 2023 in Paris — after they claimed Lizzo pressured them into attending the performance while on tour in the lawsuit.

Singer says: “These irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts. The lawsuit is a sham. Lizzo intends to sue for malicious prosecution after she prevails and these specious claims are dismissed."

After the lawsuit was filed earlier this month, Lizzo responded to the claims on social media, stating that she is “not the villain” and that the allegations being made against her were “too outrageous” not to address.

The "About Damn Time" singer said: “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelming disappointing." She continued: "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed.”

