Watch Lizzo Cry as Beyoncé Name-Drops Her at Concert: 'It's an Honor'

Lizzo was brought to tears by a "full-circle" moment with Beyoncé.

On Tuesday night, the "Rumors" singer attended Beyoncé concert in Warsaw, Poland and shared a video on social media from the special moment she got name-dropped.

In the Instagram video, Lizzo was filmed from behind at the concert as she stared at the stage, where Queen B was performing "Break My Soul (Queens Remix)." In the song, she name-drops female icons like Lauryn Hill, Kelly Rowland, Aretha Franklin, Bette Davis — and Lizzo. When the "About Damn Time" singer heard her name, she turned around and cried.

"In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by Destiny’s Child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies… I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time," Lizzo, 35, wrote on Instagram.

She added, "I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It's an honor. Thank You @beyonce 💖"

In February, Lizzo's dreams came true when she got to meet the 41-year-old "Halo" singer at the Grammy Awards ceremony. During her acceptance speech, she gave her a special shout-out.

"In the 5th grade I skipped school to see you perform," she said, as the Renaissance superstar beamed back at her. "My sister, she got me out of school. (It was literature, I'm good!)"

"You changed my life," she continued. "You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel… I was like, I want to make people feel this way with my music, so thank you so much."

The speech resonated with the audience so much, they gave her a standing ovation, and host Trevor Noah declared, "They should give out a Grammy for best speech!"

Later that night, the "Cuff It" singer shared photos from her Grammy celebrations and Lizzo was in attendance.

Lizzo is currently traveling through Europe for a series of festival performances throughout the summer. Meanwhile, Beyoncé's next show on her Renaissance World Tour will be Wednesday night in Warsaw, Poland, before she heads to Toronto.