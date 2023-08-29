Lizzo Goes on Chanel Shopping Spree (with Champagne!) amid Controversy

Lizzo is shopping in style.

The "About Damn Time" singer, 35, visited a Chanel store in Beverly Hills, California, on Tuesday, and based on photos captured of the outing, she did some splurging. Lizzo was loaded down with two large shopping bags — though that didn't stop her from also carrying a glass of sparkling wine and a teeny-tiny Chanel purse with a chain strap in her right hand.

For her shopping spree, the Grammy winner rocked a black tank top, a denim mini skirt with a tonal "Versace" logo print and white sneakers. She topped off the casual look with sporty, reflective blue sunglasses, large silver hoop earrings and a black belt adorned with glittery letters spelling out "Melissa" (her real name).

Lizzo carries two large shopping bags after visiting a Chanel store in Beverly Hills. Splash

Lizzo's Chanel visit comes amid the ongoing controversy between her and several of her former backup dancers, who earlier this month sued the hitmaker for alleged sexual, racial and religious harassment as well as poor working conditions.

Last week, Lizzo's attorney, Marty Singer, said his client plans to countersue "for malicious prosecution" for the dancers' alleged hypocritical behavior. Singer shared photos with PEOPLE of the plaintiffs that he claimed showed them "happily cavorting" after one of the alleged harassment incidents the dancers cited in their lawsuit, and pointed out that the three continued to work for the singer, with one submitting an audition tape for Lizzo's TV show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, in which she expressed her desire to "follow in her footsteps."



Lizzo's attorney says the singer plans to countersue. Adam Berry/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Davis, Williams and Rodriguez's attorney Neama Rahmani claimed in a statement to PEOPLE that they "stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial" despite the photos and other supposed evidence cited by Singer.

"Our clients aren’t afraid of Singer or his empty threats or his victim shaming," Rahmani wrote. "I’ve handled thousands of cases, including prosecuting drug cartels, so we have no plans to back down. Let’s see if Singer can actually try a case in a courtroom instead of the media."

Lizzo addressed the dancers' lawsuit in a post on Instagram on Aug. 3. Getty Images

He continued, "We’ve addressed all these instances where the plaintiffs appear to be happy alongside Lizzo during their time working with her. Of course, they wanted to keep their jobs. They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough."

"Arianna, Noelle and Crystal were brave enough to come out with their stories and they don’t plan to back down in the face of these bullying tactics by Lizzo’s attorney," Rahmani added.



Lizzo addressed the dancers' lawsuit in an Aug. 3 Instagram post. “These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelming disappointing,” she said. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed."

Later in the post, she told her followers, "I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days."

She insisted, "There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world."

