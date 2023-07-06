Wellness Expert Liz Moody Has a New Book Coming Out in October: ‘100 Ways to Live Your Best Life’ (Exclusive)

Liz Moody wants to make you healthier and happier.

The author, podcast host and wellness expert has written a new book, 100 Ways to Live Your Best Life, which will be available Oct. 17.

While her previous books were cookbooks — Healthier Together: Recipes for Two–Nourish Your Body, Nourish Your Relationships and Glow Pops — she branches out in her latest venture with what she calls a "holistic guide to living your best life."

“We do talk about what you eat, but we also talk about your hormones and your gut health and your relationships and your finances, and all of these different facets,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “It's everything: How to be more confident, how to live longer, how to uplevel your relationships, how to have better sex.”

Host of the podcast Healthier Together, Moody is known for her approachable content, and for turning science-backed strategies into actionable advice.

“I view myself as an expert in soliciting and distilling information from experts and making that information fun, accessible, and attainable in everyday life,” says Moody, who has more than 1 million followers on social media. “I'm asking them the right questions and then I'm thinking, ‘How can we actually make this doable for people?’”

Liz Moody's new book will be available Oct. 17. Zack M.

Moody first got the idea for this book from her podcast listeners, many of whom requested a written reference so they could go back and find her best tips.

“I was looking for a book that felt like it was 50 books in one,” she explains, adding that she wanted readers to have all of the information in one place rather than having to seek out separate resources.

“It's hard to sit down and read an entire book these days, so I wanted to offer something that people could jump in and out. Just reading a little snippet, one tip, for 5 minutes a day, can motivate you to be your best self.”

What differentiates her book from similar self-help books is that the advice is dispensed in concrete, actionable steps. “Every single tip is well-vetted, science-backed information — but it also comes with a very clear action step,” she says. “There's no confusion, no wondering, ‘Okay, what do I do next?’ It's like, this is what you do if you want to bring this into your life.”

One of the tips, for example, is to start every day with what she calls a “circ” walk to set your circadian rhythm for the day. “It's a five- to 10-minute walk outside with no sunglasses, to let the sun hit your eyes,” she says. “It helps your mental health. It helps you get better sleep at night. You’ll have more energy during the day. It stimulates your creativity.”

She’s such a fan, in fact, that she makes it a part of her own morning routine. Her day starts at 8:00 — without an alarm. After brushing her teeth she heads outside for her circ walk, followed by a 20-30-minute online workout online. Next up, a green smoothie. “I take a nice warm shower and end with two minutes of cold exposure, and then I'm good to start my day!” she says, adding that she incorporates a meditation later in the afternoon for extra energy.

It’s all about the micro-habits, she explains. “Living your best life should not feel like another chore on your to-do list. It shouldn't feel like,’ Oh my God, it's so much work to be my best self and have a life that I love and enjoy.’ It should feel easy to incorporate, it should have immediate results so you can say, 'Yes! I'm seeing the payoff.’”

This view aligns with the current backlash on social media, where people are criticizing influencers for overly complicated routines that can feel expensive, time consuming and unattainable. “A lot of that comes from people being told they should be doing something but not actually knowing why they're doing it,” Moody says. “We actually have that tip in the book: You should have a ‘why’ behind every single thing that you're incorporating into your life.”

Moody says she’s especially proud of the fact that readers can “get 99% of the benefits of this book with purchasing literally nothing."

“It’s really about shifting the way that you're interacting with the food that you're already eating, with the thoughts that you're already thinking, with the goals that you're already aspiring toward.”

She hopes her book will help people who feel overwhelmed by all of the health and wellness advice to take small steps in the direction they want to go.

“This book is going to motivate you, inspire you and help you see the immediate changes that will make your life feel really good — because we all deserve that.”



100 Ways to Live Your Best Life will be published Oct. 17 by Harper Wave.