Amazon Has a Storefront Dedicated to Living Room Storage — and These Space-Savings Finds Are Up to 60% Off

We found furniture and decor with drawers, shelves, and hidden compartments galore

By
Clara McMahon
Published on September 7, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Finding storage solutions can be tricky, especially in a living room where books, board games, blankets, and other miscellaneous items coexist. Luckily, Amazon created a storefront dedicated to living room storage, and so many items are on sale right now.

We’ve done all of the digging in the storefront to find the 10 best deals on storage solutions. Shoppers can save up to 60 percent on furniture and decor with drawers, shelves, and hidden compartments galore — and prices start at just $19. Plus, so many of our picks are available for fast and free shipping via Amazon Prime, so sign up for a 30-day free trial to get to decluttering ASAP. 

Best Deals on Living Room Storage

Sauder Harper Heights Storage Coffee Table, $83 (Save $122)

The steepest discount we found is on this stylish coffee table, which is up to 60 percent off. In addition to its fashionable features — which include gold hardware, a dark wood finish, and a tinted glass tabletop — the unit is equipped with two spacious drawers and two tiers of storage. One reviewer raved, “The table is sturdy — we love the storage the drawers provide and it looks great.” 

Christopher Knight Home Ottilie Storage Ottoman, $114 (Save $106)

If you’re on the hunt for sneaky storage solutions, this upholstered ottoman from Christopher Knight Home is a great option. Its multipurpose design functions as an ottoman, bench, and storage unit all in one. The cushioned top of the ottoman lifts up to reveal a roomy storage compartment to stow blankets, pillows, toys, and any other “extras” you have lying around in your living room.

Household Essentials Woven Storage Tub, $145 (Save $41)

Plenty of other useful gems are on sale, too, like this woven storage container that can easily be mistaken for decor. The wicker basket has a spacious interior with a flat-top lid that can be used as an end table in a pinch. 

In a review, one shopper shared, “These storage baskets are perfect for storing anything and everything. I’m currently using mine for all my dog toys and dog supplies (I have two large puppies).” They added, “They could store all my blankets and pillows, as well. I adore the look of these and the quality is wonderful.”

Amazon’s hidden storefront for living room storage is brimming with tons of other clutter solutions. Act fast to snag our top picks while they’re on sale. 

Wlive Lift-Top Storage Coffee Table, $90 (Save $40)

Lue Bona Velvet Storage Stool, $38 (Save $6)

Decor Therapy Mid-Century Modern Wood Side Table, $105 (Save $35)

Happimess Caden Wicker Trunk, $201 (Save $117)

Homcom Industrial Basket End Tables, Set of 2, $66 (Save $20)

Nisuns Linen Storage Ottoman, $19 with Coupon

Tiita 2-Tier Round End Table, $47 with Coupon

