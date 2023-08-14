Large Hissing Snake Pulled from Toilet in Arizona Home — See the Shocking Footage!

It took three visits over two days for a pest control service to remove the reptile from the residential Tucson bathroom

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
Published on August 14, 2023 05:31PM EDT

An Arizona woman had a rude awakening when she returned home from vacation to find a three-foot snake in her toilet. 

On July 15, Michele Lespron returned to her Tucson home after spending time in Nashville and discovered the reptile as she was about to use her toilet, 12News reported.

"I slammed the lid back down right away when I saw it," she told the news outlet. 

According to the Associated Press, Lespron contacted Rattlesnake Solutions, a Phoenix-based pest control service, for help after her father unsuccessfully tried to capture and remove the snake from her toilet.

According to the company's Facebook post about its encounters with Lespron's unwanted visitor, it took a professional three visits over two days to capture and remove the creature — a black and pink coachwhip snake — from the toilet.  

Rattlesnake in toilet

Rattlesnake Solutions/ Local News X/ TMX

Video footage posted on Rattlesnake Solutions' Instagram account shows the coachwhip being removed by a reptile handler from the toilet. In the clip, the snake opens its mouth wide, sticks out its tongue, and hisses as the pest control employee pulls it out of the bathroom.

According to the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, the coachwhip is a long and slender snake, usually measuring three to eight feet long. The snakes are commonly found in grasslands, deserts, and woodlands — speedy and non-venomous; coachwhips prey on birds, reptiles, carrion, and insects. 

Rattlesnake Solutions said it handles about one or two "snakes in toilets" cases per year and considers the event a rare occurrence.

"These snakes may get into the plumbing through vaults in septic systems, flushed in from other homes, and a variety of other situations," the pest control company shared in its Facebook post. 

The Rattlesnake Solutions handler released the snake into the wild in the reptile's natural habitat, per the AP. 

Lespron told 12News that she avoided using the toilet that once housed the snake for several days after removing the creature. "I actually had all my toiletries from the trip I had been on, so I just moved everything to the other bathroom." 

She also said she started several other bathroom rituals to ward off more snake squatters.

"I always turn my light on even at night when I'm tired," Lespron added. "I always leave my toilet lid closed, and my father put screens on the top of any openings on my roof so snakes and other animals can't worm their way through."

