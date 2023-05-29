LIVE UPDATES: The Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Today

It’s here! Not only does this weekend mark the unofficial start of summer, but it also brings major Memorial Day sales that simply can't be missed. 

Hopefully, your holiday weekend was spent relaxing with family or friends, but today, May 29, it’s time to get down to business, because Memorial Day sales are coming in hot — and many end tonight. Plenty of early deals rolled in before the weekend, but the steepest savings are happening now. Prepare for summer with upgraded patio furniture, propane grills, romantic sundresses, comfy sandals, and cooling sheets to beat the heat — all majorly marked down. 

To help you make the most of these Memorial Day sales, we’re dropping the best deals at Amazon, Target, Wayfair, Walmart, and many more retailers for you to shop as we find them in real-time today. Keep checking this Memorial Day live blog for more updates.

Top Memorial Day Sales We’re Browsing


$190 Off a Powerful iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum

31 minutes ago
iRobot Roomba i4 EVO

Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum, $209.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Amazon quietly put the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum on sale — and it’s one of the top-rated Roombas on the site. With the deal, you can score 48 percent off the popular vacuum. An easy way to keep hard floors and carpets spotless, the robot vacuum is equipped with dual multi-surface cleaning brushes and strong suction. Its three-stage cleaning system sucks up dirt, crumbs, pet hair, and dust for up to 90 minutes on a full charge.

More robot vacuum and mop deals at Amazon

Solawave Wand, $129 (Save $20)

49 minutes ago
4-in-1 Skincare Wand

Solawave

Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand, $129 with code MEM25 (orig. $149); solawave.co

Say hello to your best skin ever thanks to this “magical” skincare tool shoppers swear by for a glowing complexion. The Solawave Wand, which is on sale now, combines red light therapy with microcurrent technology, light vibrations, and warming sensations to fade marks, de-puff, and smooth fine lines. 

A handful of celebrity makeup artists have used the Solawave wand to prep their famous clients for events: Sydney Sweeney, Meghann Fahy, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and even Pedro Pascal have all gotten their red carpet glow on with the help of this handy tool.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, $99 (Save $30)

Today 06:18 AM EDT
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, $99 (orig. $129); amazon.com

When more than half a million shoppers give something a perfect rating, you know it’s the real deal. Unsurprisingly, these Apple AirPods have racked up quite the roster of raving reviewers, who appreciate the long battery life, quick access to Siri, and the ability to click and pause and skip songs. Snag the consistently best-selling Apple earbuds while they’re $30 off.

Save Up to 58% at Home Depot

Today 05:54 AM EDT
Kentwell Pewter 4-Piece Aluminum Outdoor Patio Set

The Home Depot

Patio season has officially arrived, so deck out your backyard (get it?) with fresh furniture and decor you’ll use all summer. Home Depot just slashed prices on hundreds of outdoor furniture items, like this four-piece patio seating set that’s marked down by a whopping 58 percent and this wicker loveseat that’s $90 off. Plus, top-notch grills, like this four-burner propane model, are discounted, so you can whip up delicious meals with the family.

100 Sales You Can Shop Right Now

Today 05:54 AM EDT

We're busy scouring to find and share the top fashion, beauty, home, kitchen, and tech sales as they become available. Prepare to score deep discounts on coveted brands like Apple, Spanx, Roomba, Lululemon, and Birkenstock during our Memorial Day live blog. But to get started now, shop this curated list of Memorial Day sales we’ve already rounded up for you.

