Labor Day Sales 2023 Live: 39 Best Deals to Shop Now

Save up to 70 percent on smoothing underwear, comfortable bras, and shaping bodysuits at Spanx. So many of the brand’s most beloved styles, like the Bra-lleluiah Bralette and the Undie-tectable Thong, are included in the sale. \n Undie-tectable Thong , $12 (orig. $24) \n Thinstincts Panty Bodysuit , $47.60 (orig. $68) \n Bra-llelujah Unlined Bralette , $14.40 ($48) \n Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings , $20.40 (orig. $68) \n Up for Anything Strapless Bra , $22.20 (orig. $74) \n On-the-Go Kick Flare Pant , $64 (orig. $128) \n Look at Me Now Bike Short , $17.40 (orig. $58) \n