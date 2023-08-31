Labor Day Sales 2023 Live: 39 Best Deals to Shop Now

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is a senior shopping writer for PEOPLE with over five years’ experience in the digital media industry. She covers the latest celebrity style, pop culture fashion moments, and can’t-miss sales on fashion, beauty, and home products.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 31, 2023 09:15AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

LDW: Live Blog Tout
Photo:

People / Daisy Rodriguez

Labor Day weekend typically involves the beach, barbecues, and baseball. But this year, you’ll want to add shopping to your schedule. 

Even though the holiday weekend kicks off tomorrow September 1, plenty of stores are already offering Labor Day deals on home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and tech items. Many markdowns run through Monday, September 4, or even Tuesday, September 5 — but there’s no reason you shouldn’t start saving now. Score Dyson vacuum cleaners, Our Place pans, Solawave skincare wands, and Madewell jeans for less at these Labor Day sales. 

Today, we’re helping you sift through the hundreds of steals at your fingertips. Keep checking back throughout the day as our team of shopping experts updates this Labor Day live blog with the best deals we find at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Macy’s and more of your favorite stores.

RELATED: Spanx’s Labor Day Sale Has Flattering Jeans, Comfy Dresses, and More for Up to 70% Off

The Best Spanx Labor Day Sale Deals

9 minutes ago
spanx thinstincts black bodysuit

Save up to 70 percent on smoothing underwear, comfortable bras, and shaping bodysuits at Spanx. So many of the brand’s most beloved styles, like the Bra-lleluiah Bralette and the Undie-tectable Thong, are included in the sale. 

Samsonite Luggage Is on Sale for Labor Day

15 minutes ago
Samsonite Outline Pro Carry-on Spinner

Samsonite 

Samsonite luggage is going for up to 36 percent off this weekend. Upgrade your old suitcases for these on-sale top-rated picks that have spinner wheels, durable shells, and convenient interior dividers for easy organization. Bon voyage!

All Apple AirPods Are Marked Down at Amazon

15 minutes ago
LDW: AirPods Pro Deal One-Off (Amazon) Tout

People

Scoop up second and third-generation Apple AirPods for less. 

The Best Nordstrom Labor Day Deals

15 minutes ago
Nordstrom Spanx Booty Boost Active High Waist 7/8 Leggings

Nordstrom

This weekend, Nordstorm is offering up to 60 percent off designer brands like Tory Burch and Kate Spade, plus customer-loved picks from Spanx and Zella. Find discounts on everyday leggings, fall boots, and classic crossbody bags at Nordstrom’s Labor Day sale.

Listen Up: Save on Bose, Beats, and Sony Headphones

15 minutes ago

Take advantage of deep discounts on over-the-ear headphones and wireless earbuds from top brands like Sony, Bose, and Beats at Best Buy this weekend. Save $100 on these Beats noise-caneling headphones or scoop up these popular Beats wireless earbuds with more than 18,400 five-star ratings while they’re marked down to $150.

25 Labor Day Deals on the Best Products We Tested in 2023

15 minutes ago
25 Best Labor Day Deals Tout

People / Daisy Rodriguez

Save on proven winners from Cozy Earth, Samsung, and Casper.

Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Steamer, $40

15 minutes ago
Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner & Sanitizer

Bissell

Enter code LABORDAY23 at checkout for 20 percent off the viral Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Steamer, which cleans hard-to-reach places in your home. The 10-in-1 tool comes with a fabric steamer, window cleaner, extension hose, accessory nozzle, color-coded round bristle brushes, grout cleaning tool, flat scraper tool, and angle concentrator tool.

The Best REI Labor Day Deals 

15 minutes ago

REI is teeming with Labor Day deals on popular activewear brands like Patagonia and Vuori and customer-loved sneakers from On Cloud and Allbirds, all of which are now up to 40 percent off. Over 280 sweatshirts, T-shirts, and sweatpants from The North Face are marked down too, so stock up on high-quality loungewear you’ll wear on repeat this fall and winter while it’s on sale.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack, $90 (Save $9)

15 minutes ago
Walmart Apple AirTag - 4 Pack

Walmart

The Best Madewell Labor Day Deals

15 minutes ago
Madewell Kick Out Crop Jeans

Madewell

Use code COOLDOWN for 30 percent off fall styles like cozy sweaters, flattering jeans, chunky clogs, and trendy Mary Jane heels at Madewell. Plus, score double discounts on items already marked down in the sale section. Fall fashion awaits!

Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand, $119 (Save $50)

15 minutes ago
4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand

Solawave

The Solawave wand, which is 30 percent off this weekend, has been used on celebrities like Pedro Pascal, Reese Witherspoon, and Priyanka Chopra to prepare their skin for red carpet events. Add the “magical” tool that a PEOPLE shopping editor also swears by for a glowing complexion to your skincare routine while it’s on sale.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, $400 (Save $200)



15 minutes ago
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

Dyson

Engineered specifically for homes with pets, this Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner uses hair-detangling technology — and it’s $200 off right now. Use it for up to 60 minutes on hardwood floors, carpet, and furniture.

FAQs


15 minutes ago

When do Labor Day deals start? 

Labor Day 2023 is on Monday, September 4, but many stores started dropping deals in August. Most discounts run through the holiday, and many are extended until Tuesday, September 5 or later.

What are the best deals on Labor Day?

Dozens of stores like Amazon, Best Buy, REI, and Target are offering deep discounts on home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, tech, and travel products. Save on Dyson vacuums, Apple AirTags, Spanx leggings, Brooklinen sheets, BaubleBar jewelry, Away suitcases, and more coveted picks.

How do I get the best Labor Day deals?

The exciting thing about Labor Day weekend is that most places you already shop at are offering markdowns on best-selling products (and even some brand new arrivals for fall). Simply hit up your go-to stores — chances are, deep discounts await. We’ll also be live blogging the best laptop deals, TV deals, and more Labor Day deals here all day long, so keep checking back for more.

Should I wait to shop Labor Day deals?

Even though you technically have all weekend to rack up savings, you shouldn’t wait around to do so. Thousands of eager shoppers like yourself are already pouncing on these discounts, so they could easily beat you to the punch and you could miss out on your top picks. There’s no time to waste!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

LDW: Fall Blouse Deals Roundup (Amazon)
Amazon’s Labor Day Sale Is Packed with Deals on Fall Blouses, and Prices Start at $11
LDW: Best 101 Deals (Amazon) Tout
Amazon Is Overflowing with Labor Day Sales — and We Found the 101 Best Deals
LDW: AirPods Pro Deal One-Off (Amazon) Tout
All Apple AirPods Are Marked Down at Amazon’s Labor Day Sale — Shop Before They’re Gone
Related Articles
LDW: Best 101 Deals (Amazon) Tout
Amazon Is Overflowing with Labor Day Sales — and We Found the 101 Best Deals
LDW: Summer to Fall Dress Deals Under $50 Roundup Tout
Amazon Put So Many Summer-to-Fall Dresses on Sale for Labor Day — These Are the Best Styles Under $50
One-Off: Comfortable Shoe (nurse-loved) Tout
Nurses Who Work 16-Hour Shifts Keep Buying These Asics Sneakers That Are Under $50 Right Now
LDW: Nordstrom Rack Deals Tout
13 Fall Fashion Deals at Nordstrom Rack to Shop This Labor Day for Up to 84% Off
LDW: Fall Blouse Deals Roundup (Amazon)
Amazon’s Labor Day Sale Is Packed with Deals on Fall Blouses, and Prices Start at $11
LDW: Spanx Deals Tout
Spanx’s Labor Day Sale Has Flattering Jeans, Comfy Dresses, and More for Up to 70% Off
LDW: Labor Day Deals Tout
88 Best Labor Day Sales of 2023 to Shop Now
Hilary Duff Tennis Skirt
The 12 Best Tennis Skirts and Dresses of 2023, Inspired by Hilary Duff
LDW: AirPods Pro Deal One-Off (Amazon) Tout
All Apple AirPods Are Marked Down at Amazon’s Labor Day Sale — Shop Before They’re Gone
LDW: Mattress Topper Deal One-Off (Amazon) Tout
Amazon Dropped a $32 Labor Day Deal on This Mattress Topper That’s Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’
25 Best Labor Day Deals Tout
25 Labor Day Deals on the Best Products We Tested in 2023
LDW: Nordstrom Beauty Under $35 (CPC) Tout
14 Shopper-Loved Beauty Products to Add to Your Cart at Nordstrom Right Now — All Under $35
LDW Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
I’m an Amazon Shopping Expert — Here’s Everything I’m Buying on Sale This Labor Day
Amazon Steam Mop - 10-in-1 Floor Steamer Detachable MultiPurpose
Droves of Shoppers Are Buying This Steam Mop That 'Works Miracles,' and It's on Sale at Amazon
vacuum deal tout
This ‘Lightweight’ Stick Vacuum That Leaves Floors ‘Spotless’ Has Double Discounts at Amazon
LDW: Walmart Deals Tout
Apple AirPods, Robot Vacuums, and 1,000+ Other Products Are Marked Down at Walmart’s Epic Labor Day Sale