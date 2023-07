Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Spinner Luggage Carry-On, $89 (Save $160)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $160 $89 This carry-on suitcase is a traveler’s dream, complete with side-mounted locks, four multi-directional spinner wheels, and dividers inside to keep things organized. It’ll fit in overhead bins on planes and is durable enough to stand up to the constant wear and tear of travel.

Bring Down Your Energy Bills with the Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $420 $299 If you don’t want to run your air conditioning all season long — but still need something to keep you cool — opt for this Black + Decker portable AC that won’t bump up your energy bills as drastically. The unit can be used in rooms up to 350 square feet, puffing out cool air at a low volume.

Bcan Foldable Mini Trampoline, $77 (Save $53)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $130 $77 Revamp your at-home workouts with this foldable mini trampoline. Wwith durable stainless steel and powerful springs, the trampoline allows you to jump with trust. According to the brand, 10 minutes on the trampoline is equivalent to an hour of jogging or 20 minutes of swimming. Plus, when you’re done using it, it folds up and can be tucked away.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation), $469 (Save $30)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $499 $469 Use the iPad Mini for just about anything: taking notes, marking up documents, editing photos and videos, surfing the internet, you name it. The powerful tablet displays high-end graphics and comes with either 64 or 256 GB of storage.

Hisense Quantum Dot 4K UHD Fire TV 50-Inch Smart Television, $300 (Save $230)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $530 $300 Enjoy an entire world of TV shows, movies, and gaming with this Hisense TV. The 4K ULED technology creates bright color and sharp motion, so it’ll feel like a movie theater experience. Plus, it has the Fire TV platform for easy access to streaming services.

Gci Outdoor Freestyle Portable Rocker Chair, $70 (Save 7%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 $70 Whether you’re on the hunt for patio furniture or another chair for tailgating, this portable rocker fits the bill. The sturdy steel frame can support up to 250 pounds, and it has arm rests and a built-in cup holder.

Le Creuset Classic Cast Iron Skillet, $100 (Save $20)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $98 Along with its splashy Dutch ovens, Le Creuset specializes in cast iron wares, like this enameled skillet. Featuring excellent heat distribution and retention, the skillet is the ideal vessel for searing hunks of steak and frying eggs, plus it’s seasoned straight out of the box — no extra work required.

Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD 43-Inch Smart Television, $100 (Save 75%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $400 $100 This smart TV is equipped with the Fire TV platform, allowing easy access to streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime. Watch shows and movies in vivid 4K, replicating the cinematic experience.

Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clogs, $26 (Save 48%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $26 Hop on the Crocs trend with the original clog that started it all. These comfortable shoes are made from 100 percent croslite and finished off with an ethylene vinyl acetate sole. The shoes are lightweight, waterproof, and comfortable for all-day wear, and they’re available in a slew of colors and sizes.

HP DeskJet 2755E Wireless Printer, $60 (Save $29%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $85 $60 If you need some basic printing jobs done at home, this is the device for you. It can print, copy, and scan in color, and you can print wirelessly or directly from your phone. Shoppers say that they’re “very impressed” by the printer, which is “great for personal use.”

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149 (Save $20)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $169 $149 Don’t miss this deal on the third generation Apple AirPods, provide top-notch sound quality and up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. The headphones come with extra earbud tips, so you can customize them to your liking, and you can easily access the Apple assistant by just saying, “Hey, Siri.”

Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $10 (Save 23%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $10 Making restaurant-style breakfast has never been easier thanks to the Dash Mini Waffle Maker. The beloved kitchen appliance has a 4-inch nonstick cooking surface that heats up in just seconds. Use it for waffles, of course, and other classics like hash browns, cookies, and biscuits.

Chi Original Ceramic Hair Flat Iron, $53 (Save 47%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $51 This flat iron’s 1-inch ceramic plates effortlessly transforms curly, wavy, and frizzy hair into straightened, silky locks. The device heats up to nearly 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and it can also style and curl hair as well.

Beat the Heat This Summer with the Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 $64 Choose from three settings on the Lasko tower fan, which is powerful enough to feel from across the room. The space-saving fan is slim, sleek, and super quiet, so it won’t disturb you while you’re sleeping or trying to watch TV.

Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Instant Digital Camera, $130 (Save 35%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $130 Sure, taking photos with your phone is easy, but how about having a physical photo you can hold in your hand? Instantly snap and print photos with this Kodak retro digital camera instead. Just snap a photo, select print, and you’ll be greeted with a 3x3 photo.

Sony Soundbar with Bass Reflex, $98 (Save 25%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $130 $98 Bring the movie theater straight to your living room with this Sony soundbar. The high-powered soundbar has an easy setup (complete with Bluetooth connection) and deep sound. Use the included remote control to turn it on and select settings.

Scoop Up a Rowing Machine While It’s 30% Off

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $1000 $702 The Echelon Smart Rowing Machine gives you a total body workout without having to leave the house. The workout machine has resistance controls, a console to hold your phone or tablet, and ergonomic handlebars.

Hanes EcoSmart Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt, $14 (Save 22%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $18 $14 Curl up in this super soft crew neck sweater. It’s made to last thanks to double-needle stitching, and it can be tossed in the washing machine for easy cleaning.

Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (Save 42%)

Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $20 Fry, sauté, and sear away with this Lodge cast iron skillet. The beloved tool is a kitchen staple because it offers unparalleled heat retention and works on just about any surface, including on top of grills and campfires.

Save 20% on the Apple AirPods Pro Today Copy Link Amazon Buy on Amazon $249 $230 It should come as no surprise that thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend these top-selling headphones, raving about their unbelievable sound quality and noise-cancelation capabilities in reviews. They’ll seamlessly connect to all your Apple products, including phones, tablets, and watches.



Get the Best Deals Delivered Straight to Your Inbox with PEOPLE’s Shopping Newsletter Copy Link Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.