Liv Tyler Shares Rare Family Photos from Son Milo's High School Graduation: 'What a Journey'

Liv Tyler celebrated a special milestone in her oldest's life in a series of Instagram posts

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 30, 2023 04:19PM EDT
Liv Tyler and Family Celebrate as Son Milo, 18, Graduates High School: 'What a Journey'
Photo:

Liv Tyler/Instagram

Liv Tyler is one proud mom.

The actress, 45, celebrated a special moment as her oldest, 18-year-old son Milo, graduated high school, sharing photos on Instagram early Friday.

"This happened 👨‍🎓 what a journey !! so SO soooo proud of you Milo 💗," she captioned a set of photos that show the teen throughout the ceremony.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

In another post, Tyler and daughter Lula, 6, pose with the graduate, who holds his little sister on his shoulders.

Another shot shows brother and sister striking a silly pose, with Tyler writing, "My 💗💗’s."

Last but not least, son Sailor Gene, 8, struck a pose in a gray-blue suit in an action shot.

In March, the actress shared scenes from her outdoor adventures with all three kids.

In the sweet shot, Milo, whom Tyler shares with her ex-husband Roy Langdon, holds Lula while Sailor stands on a railing beside them. The three kids look out at mountains and greenery as Lula points to something in the distance.

Tyler, the daughter of rocker dad Steven Tyler, captioned the post with three heart emojis.

Related Articles
Liv Tyler, kids
Liv Tyler Shares Rare Photo of All Three of Her Kids on an Outdoor Adventure
Steven Tyler Grandson
Steven Tyler Strikes a Pose with Daughter Mia and Grandson Axton in Rare Photo: 'Family Love'
Ant Andstead son Hudson graduation
Ant Anstead Says He's 'So Proud' as He Shares Photos from Son's Pre-K Graduation: 'Truly Thriving'
Joe and Melissa Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's High School Graduation: 'Spread Your Wings and Fly"
Joe and Melissa Gorga Celebrate Daughter Antonia's High School Graduation: 'Spread Your Wings'
Teresa Giudice Celebrates as Two of Her Daughters Graduate in One Weekend
Teresa Giudice Celebrates as Two of Her Daughters Graduate in One Weekend: 'So Proud'
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a picture with his family at the end of the game, (L-R) Bronny James, Bryce James, Zhuri James Savannah James and Gloria James, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James' Sons Bronny and Bryce Share Photos of Their Dad in Celebration of Father's Day
Alyssa Milano Emotionally Celebrates as Son Milo, 11, Graduates Elementary School: 'Such a Phenomenon'
Alyssa Milano Emotionally Celebrates as Son Milo, 12, Graduates Elementary School: 'Such a Phenomenon'
KhloÃ© Kardashian Is 'Not OK' as She and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Daughter True's Pre-K Graduation
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Not OK' as She and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Daughter True's Pre-K Graduation
Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloe Attend Barbie World with Daughters and Nieces
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian Enjoy 'Barbie World Trip' with Chicago, True, Stormi and Dream
Laura Dern Praises Daughter Jaya's 'Incredible Heart and Voice' at Her High School Graduation
Laura Dern Praises Daughter Jaya's 'Incredible Heart and Voice' at Her High School Graduation
tdy_pop_guth_chip_joanna_171017_1920x1080-today-vid-canonical-featured-desktop2x.jpg
Joanna Gaines Celebrates Her and Husband Chip's Son Drake's High School Graduation: 'So Proud'
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture's Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2023
Bronny James Graduates High School
Lebron James Celebrates Son Bronny's High School Graduation: 'Proud'
Dean McDermott Celebrates Mary Jo Eustace's Daughter Lola at High School Graduation with Son Jack
Dean McDermott Celebrates Mary Jo Eustace's Daughter Lola at High School Graduation with Son Jack
Maci Bookout
Maci Bookout Praises Son Bentley on Middle School Graduation: 'Your Next Chapter Is Going to Be Amazing'
Hendrix Hart, Heaven Hart, Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart attend the 2022 HARTBEAT Brunch
Kevin Hart Celebrates Daughter Heaven’s High School Graduation: ‘Dream Big’