Liv Tyler Shares Rare Family Photos from Son Milo's High School Graduation: 'What a Journey'

Liv Tyler is one proud mom. The actress, 45, celebrated a special moment as her oldest, 18-year-old son Milo, graduated high school, sharing photos on Instagram early Friday. "This happened 👨🎓 what a journey !! so SO soooo proud of you Milo 💗," she captioned a set of photos that show the teen throughout the ceremony. 

Celebrity Kids Graduating in 2023 In another post, Tyler and daughter Lula, 6, pose with the graduate, who holds his little sister on his shoulders. Another shot shows brother and sister striking a silly pose, with Tyler writing, "My 💗💗's." Last but not least, son Sailor Gene, 8, struck a pose in a gray-blue suit in an action shot. In March, the actress shared scenes from her outdoor adventures with all three kids. In the sweet shot, Milo, whom Tyler shares with her ex-husband Roy Langdon, holds Lula while Sailor stands on a railing beside them. The three kids look out at mountains and greenery as Lula points to something in the distance. Liv Tyler Shares Rare Photo of All Three of Her Kids on an Outdoor Adventure Tyler, the daughter of rocker dad Steven Tyler, captioned the post with three heart emojis.