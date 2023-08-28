Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu Cast as Next Audrey and Seymour in 'Little Shop of Horrors' in N.Y.C. (Exclusive)

Suddenly, Corbin Bleu is Seymour — and Constance Wu is Audrey!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the two actors will step into the lead roles in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre in New York City, beginning Sept. 26.

In a release, Wu, 41, calls the show her "#1 favorite musical since I first saw a community production growing up in Richmond, Virginia."

"The music is so wonderful & I love Audrey," continues the Crazy Rich Asians actress. "I relate to her scrappiness and finding beauty in the simple things."

Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu announced as next Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. Vivacity Media Group

"I am so excited to be in this production, singing and performing alongside the brilliant Corbin Bleu, and enjoying the thrill of live & alive theater with the audience," she adds.

Bleu, 34, says in the release that he has "been a fan of Little Shop since childhood," when he watched the 1986 film starring Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene "on repeat."

"I am really looking forward to performing with Constance and finding our Seymour & Audrey dynamic," adds the High School Musical alum. "We both love and crave live theater–our mutual excitement is kinetic."

Currently starring Jeremy Jordan as Seymour and Joy Woods as Seymour and Audrey, respectively, Little Shop of Horrors follows Seymour, a down-on-his luck florist who helps turn his boss’ plant shop around when he discovers a rare (and voracious) plant. He names the mysterious greenery after his co-worker Audrey, his longtime crush.

Jordan, 38, will take his final bow as Seymour on Sept. 17, while Woods, 23, will do the same as Audrey one week later, per the release.



Joy Woods and Jeremy Jordan in Little Shop of Horrors. Emilio Madrid

Jordan was originally slated for an eight-week limited run in Little Shop of Horrors before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down New York City theater. He reopened the show in September 2021, and returned to play Seymour again this past July.

Back in February 2020, the Supergirl alum told PEOPLE it was "exciting" for him to join the horror-musical, as "Seymour is definitely a role that I always loved."

"I remember seeing the [2003 Broadway production]; it was one of the first shows I ever saw in the city, actually," he added. "I had seen the movie, but that’s how I became really familiar with it. From there, I went on to sing some of the songs before too, in concerts. But I never thought I’d have the chance to play it, so it’s especially fun to be jumping in to this.”

“I really couldn’t ask for anything better,” Jordan said.

Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors are available now at littleshopnyc.com.