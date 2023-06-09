Leigh-Anne Pinnock said "I do"!

The Little Mix alum and her soccer player fiancé, Andre Gray, both 31, recently got married, PEOPLE confirms.

The bride — who will release her first solo single, "Don't Say Single," on June 16 — announced the happy news in her newsletter to fans.

"So much has happened since we last caught up,” Pinnock wrote. “First of all … I’m a married woman! Eeeek! Andre and I had the most incredible wedding surrounded by love in a place that’s so special to us. Thank you for showing us so much love and support.”

The pair's wedding comes after a three-year engagement. Pinnock announced that Gray had popped the question in May 2020, after he proposed midway through their fourth-anniversary celebration.

"Guys.. wtf has just happened... He bloody did it, and I said yes," a stunned Pinnock announced shortly afterward on Instagram, alongside a series of romantic pictures capturing the moment. "I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams.... am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more. "@andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete."

In August 2021, Pinnock revealed on Instagram that she and Gray — who plays for Aris F.C. and the Jamaica Football Federation — welcomed their first children together, a set of twins.

To share the exciting news, Pinnock posted a sweet photo of the first-time parents holding the tiny feet of their new babies.

"We asked for a miracle, we were given two... 🥺🖤 Our Cubbies are here 😍🖤16/08/21 🖤," Pinnock captioned the black-and-white photo.

Pinnock shared she was expecting in May, posting stunning shots from a maternity photo shoot to reveal the happy announcement.

In the snaps, the "Black Magic" artist showed off her baby belly in an emerald two-piece ensemble. Her soccer star fiancé appeared in one of the photos with one hand on Pinnock's stomach and the other on her shoulder.

"We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true," the singer captioned the post. "We can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍"

