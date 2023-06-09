Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Marries Soccer Player Andre Gray: 'The Most Incredible Wedding'

"I'm a married woman!" the singer announced after tying the knot with her soccer player fiancé

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson is the Senior News Editor, Entertainment at PEOPLE. For nearly a decade, he has worked across the brand's entertainment verticals, reporting on breaking news and writing and editing across platforms, as well as securing A-list cover exclusives, including Barry Manilow's coming out and an at-home interview with Madonna. Jeff has appeared as an expert on Good Morning America, Extra, HLN and SiriusXM, as well as at RuPaul's DragCon as a moderator. He studied magazine journalism at Drake University, graduating with a B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 04:25PM EDT
Leigh-Anne Pinnock engaged
Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Photo: Andre Gray/ Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock said "I do"!

The Little Mix alum and her soccer player fiancé, Andre Gray, both 31, recently got married, PEOPLE confirms.

The bride — who will release her first solo single, "Don't Say Single," on June 16 — announced the happy news in her newsletter to fans.

"So much has happened since we last caught up,” Pinnock wrote. “First of all … I’m a married woman! Eeeek! Andre and I had the most incredible wedding surrounded by love in a place that’s so special to us. Thank you for showing us so much love and support.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock arrives at The BRIT Awards 2023
Leigh-Anne Pinnock. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The pair's wedding comes after a three-year engagement. Pinnock announced that Gray had popped the question in May 2020, after he proposed midway through their fourth-anniversary celebration.

"Guys.. wtf has just happened... He bloody did it, and I said yes," a stunned Pinnock announced shortly afterward on Instagram, alongside a series of romantic pictures capturing the moment. "I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams.... am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more. "@andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete."

In August 2021, Pinnock revealed on Instagram that she and Gray — who plays for Aris F.C. and the Jamaica Football Federation — welcomed their first children together, a set of twins.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Little Mixâs Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant
Lucie Rox

To share the exciting news, Pinnock posted a sweet photo of the first-time parents holding the tiny feet of their new babies.

"We asked for a miracle, we were given two... 🥺🖤 Our Cubbies are here 😍🖤16/08/21 🖤," Pinnock captioned the black-and-white photo.

Pinnock shared she was expecting in May, posting stunning shots from a maternity photo shoot to reveal the happy announcement.

In the snaps, the "Black Magic" artist showed off her baby belly in an emerald two-piece ensemble. Her soccer star fiancé appeared in one of the photos with one hand on Pinnock's stomach and the other on her shoulder.

"We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true," the singer captioned the post. "We can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍"

Related Articles
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy
Liam Payne Spotted Holding Hands with Kate Cassidy on Date Night
Jenna Jameson Jessi Lawless
Jenna Jameson on Marriage to Wife Jessi Lawless: 'She Grounds Me and I Set a Fire Under Her A--' (Exclusive)
Damiano David, Giorgia Soleri
Måneskin's Damiano David 'Very Sorry' for Video of Him Kissing New Woman as He Confirms Breakup with Girlfriend
JENNA JAMESON AND JESSI LAWLESS wedding
Jenna Jameson Opens Up About Late Father After Marrying Wife Jessi Lawless: 'He Always Told Me I Was Gay'
Melissa Auf Der Maur of Hole and Dave Grohl of Foo Fightersx
Melissa Auf der Maur Recalls 'Beautiful Love Affair' with Dave Grohl — and Why They Broke Up
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVBMRdlPcey/
Shantel VanSanten Confirms She and Ex Victor Webster Are in Mediation amid Ongoing Divorce
Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas
Nick Jonas on Him and Joe Jonas Losing Out on 'Wicked' Movie Role: 'That's the Life of an Actor'
Rod Stewart home for sale
Rod Stewart Lists Sprawling L.A. Chateau for $70 Million — See Inside!
Taylor Swift and Ice Spice perform onstage during Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: All the Surprise Guests So Far
Lauren Akins/Instagram
Lauren Akins Says Kids Were Excited Ariel 'Looks Like Their Sister' After Seeing 'The Little Mermaid'
May 20, 2023: The 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half is held in Brooklyn, NY. The RNYRR Boardwalk Kids Run is situated alongside the adult course. (Photo by Jon Simon for NYRR)
Harry Kane Wants to Be an 'Inspiration' to 'Young Boys and Girls' at 2026 World Cup in U.S. (Exclusive)
Sierra Boggess & Stefano Da Fre's Wedding
Broadway's 'Little Mermaid' Star Sierra Boggess Is Married! See All the 'Fairytale' Wedding Photos (Exclusive)
Who is Jenna Jamesonâs Wife? All About Jessi Lawless
Who Is Jenna Jameson's Wife? All About Jessi Lawless
I was heartbroken when I saw my wedding photos â a decade later, I fixed them What I refer to today as âour wedding pictureâ is actually fake, but I love it anyway. Courtesy Liz Brown
Bride Takes 'Do-Over' Photos Ten Years After Wedding Because Photographer 'Forgot' Her Portrait With Groom
Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Brad Paisley and More to Perform at SpotifyHouse at CMA Fest
Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Brad Paisley and More to Perform at Spotify House During CMA Fest
Matt Healy of The 1975 headlines Radio 1 Stage
Matty Healy Says He's Been with His 'Boys' as He Performs with Eye Patch After Taylor Swift Split