‘The Little Mermaid’ Makeup Artist Says He Wanted Ursula to Look More Like Melissa McCarthy Than a Drag Queen

“Although [having been] inspired by drag queens, I didn't want her to look like a drag queen,” said Peter Smith King of transforming Melissa McCarthy into Ursula

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023 02:20 PM
Peter Swords King make up artist for the little mermaid
Photo:

Valerie Macon/Getty ; Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

The makeup artist behind The Little Mermaid live-action film is standing by his decisions to make Melissa McCarthy’s character Ursula look the way she did, because as he's further clarifying, he wanted Ursula to feel human (despite the fact that she's a sea witch).

Seasoned pro Peter Smith King — who also goes by Peter Swords King — was the center of backlash before the movie's release, due to the fact that he was a non-drag artist in charge of recreating the Disney persona originally inspired by drag queen Divine for the 1989 animation. 

Shortly after a clip of McCarthy’s transformation into the famous sea witch hit social media, members of the drag and LGBTQ+ communities were quick to call out the missing piece of the Hollywood puzzle.

Once the film hit theaters on May 26, King responded to the feedback in an interview with Insider, calling the statements “ridiculous” and “offensive.”

"Why can't I do as good a job as a queer makeup artist?" he said in his chat with the outlet. “That's trying to claim it and that's fine, if that's what they wanna do, but don't put people down because they're not what they want it to be."

He also defended his choices by noting that, unlike the first movie, he did not draw inspiration from drag outside of certain techniques. 

In a new interview with Allure, he explained more in detail his motive behind that. 

“Although [having been] inspired by drag queens, I didn't want her to look like a drag queen,” King said of McCarthy. “I wanted it to still be Melissa, and I think she liked the fact that it was still her, so we could see it was her.”

King further told the publication that he wanted to steer away from Ursula’s cartoonish features as to not entirely put the focus on her appearance — though her eyebrows (which King intentionally made uneven) drew tons of attention nonetheless. 

The expert also added, “We thought it would be funny if her makeup was bad and that she'd done it herself.

In short, he wanted her to appear human.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Melissa McCarthy

Brendon Thorne/Getty

McCarthy, 52, has been open about her long-standing respect and admiration for the drag community. She’s been a “huge fan” of the culture since her teen years, she told Deadline at The Little Mermaid premiere in May. 

Even watching the first film during her nanny days, the actress always felt that Ursula carried Divine’s aura. 

“I was like, the makeup, the look, the attitude. And now we know that yeah, she was, of course, based on Divine," she added.

Related Articles
Luann de Lesseps Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit: 'Ready for St. Barts'
Luann de Lesseps Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit After Calling Out Age-Shamers
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Shares ‘Little Mermaid’ Behind-the-Scenes Photos: ‘More Sea Witch Goodness’
Hailee Steinfeld attends the "Spiderman: Across The Spider-Verse" Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 01, 2023
Hailee Steinfeld Channels Her 'Spider-Man' Character at Movie Premiere in London
JoJo Siwa face make up
JoJo Siwa Reflects on the Evolution of the Heart and Star Eye Makeup She Started Years Ago
Debi Mazar
Debi Mazar Shares the 'Secret Weapon' to Evening Out Her Skin Tone
Patricia Field and Kim Cattrall during HBO's "Sex and The City" Fifth Season Premiere - After-Party at American Museum of Natural History Theater in New York City, New York, United States.
'Sex and the City' Costume Designer Patricia Field Dressed Kim Cattrall for 'And Just Like That...' Cameo
THE LITTLE MERMAID
'The Little Mermaid' Gets Review-Bombed on IMDb, Prompting Website to Apply 'Alternate' Rating System
Angelina Jolie attends the "The Eternals" UK Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021
Angelina Jolie Asks Fans to Apply to Work for Her New Fashion House: ‘Be Bold’
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Vows to 'Focus on Work' in Her Late 20s as She Reflects on Her Makeup and Beauty Beginnings
Tia Mowry Says Her Haircut 'feels like a release of old memories'
Tia Mowry Shows Off Her 'Bittersweet' Haircut: 'Exciting Start to a New Era'
THE LITTLE MERMAID, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem
Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem Want 'Six or Seven' 'Little Mermaid' Spinoffs About Ursula and King Triton
McDonald's Has 'The Little Mermaid' Happy Meal Toys to Celebrate the New Movie
McDonald's Has 'The Little Mermaid' Happy Meal Toys to Celebrate the New Movie
Kendall Jenner Rocks a Ultra-Sheer Blue Dress and Bikini On Vacation
Kendall Jenner Rocks Sheer Blue Dress and Cheeky Bikini While on Vacation
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Spring Into Action Benefit, New York USA - 13 Mar 2023
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Eyebrow Maintenance During In-Home Treatment
Kate Hudson's Brother Oliver Has Hilarious Reaction to Her Thong Bikini Photo
Kate Hudson's Brother Oliver Has Hilarious Reaction to Her Thong Bikini Photo
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna's Signature 'Do Was Sparked by a Breakup — and Her Infamous Lips Were Inspired by 'Beaches'