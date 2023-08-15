Little League Baseball Removes Bunk Beds for World Series After Player's Serious Injury Last Year

Easton Oliverson "will have issues the remainder of his life," his family's attorney said on the boy's 13th birthday in April

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 11:22AM EDT
Easton Oliverson, Little League player
Photo: Facebook

In the wake of a bunk bed accident that seriously injured a 12-year-old boy last year, Little League baseball has announced that it will only use single beds at this year’s World Series.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we placed all beds individually on the floor during last year’s World Series, and in preparation for the 2023 Little League International Tournament, Little League decided to provide its participants with single, one-level beds for all of their player housing at each of its tournament locations, including those in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where the dormitories can accommodate all 14 single beds,” Little League International said in a statement on Monday to the Associated Press.

Last year, Easton Oliverson fractured his skull and cheekbone when he fell from the top of a bunk bed at the dormitory where he and his teammates were staying ahead of their first game in the summer classic.

Oliverson was airlifted to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville and underwent emergency surgery and was placed in the intensive care unit.

He was discharged after a nearly two-week-long hospital stay, but Oliverson’s recovery back home in Utah has been lengthy.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Attorney Ken Fulginiti told NBC News last year that Easton had undergone three operations total and battled a staph infection. "He's not doing well," Fulginiti said. "The more recent development, after a third craniotomy, is seizures. It's been a long road."

In the family’s most recent update, shared on the boy’s 13th birthday in April, his parents Jace and Nancy Oliverson shared via Fulginiti that their son “will have issues the remainder of his life,” according to Pennlive.com.

The announcement from Little League baseball came two days before the World Series begins on Wednesday and nearly a year after Oliverson’s parents filed a negligence lawsuit against the bed's manufacturer, Savoy Contract Furniture, and Little League baseball. In the lawsuit, the parents claim that there was no bed rail on the top bunk, according to the Associated Press.

Following Easton’s injury last year, Little League removed all bunks in the dorms and placed each bed frame “individually on the floor.”

Related Articles
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels stands with his family during senior ceremonies prior to a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Sean Tuohy Speaks Out About 'Blind Side' Subject Michael Oher's Legal Claims: 'The Allegations Are Insulting'
Rodion Amirov
Maple Leafs Prospect Rodion Amirov Dead at 21 After Doctors Did ‘Everything Possible’ for Brain Tumor
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
Where Is the 'Blind Side' Family Now? What to Know About Michael Oher and the Touhys
Lucas Glover holds the trophy with his wife, Krista Glover, on the 18th green after the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 13, 2023
Who Is Lucas Glover’s Wife? All About Krista Glover
Magic Johnson Thanks Yacht Staff for a Tremendous Six Weeks as He Wraps Up European Vacation
Magic Johnson Thanks Yacht Staff for a ‘Tremendous Six Weeks’ as He Wraps Up European Vacation
Angel Reese and Boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher Cozy up on Jamaican Vacation
Angel Reese Shares Cute Photos from Her Jamaican Vacation with Boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher
john john florence; kelly slater
Surfer John John Florence Says a Kelly Slater Rematch ‘Would Be Incredible’ a Decade After the ‘Greatest Heat’
Aug 12, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Jessica Pegula (USA) reacts after losing a point against Iga Swiatek
Tennis Players Left Confused After 'Cotton Eye Joe' Mistakenly Blasts During Tense Match
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) and Pau Gasol (16) victorious on court during Game 5 vs Orlando Magic. Orlando, FL
Pau Gasol Says He 'Wouldn't Be' in Hall Of Fame Without Kobe Bryant: 'Miss You and Love You'
Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter Makes Surprise Appearance Onstage During Hip Hop 50 Live Show at Yankee Stadium
Harper Beckham Lionel Messi
Harper Beckham Steps onto Field with Lionel Messi Ahead of Inter Miami Soccer Match — See the Video!
Blake Griffin, Francesca Aiello
Blake Griffin and Francesca Aiello Reunite for Beach Trip in Sardinia — See the Photos!
The Makkabi Berlin team pose for a photo before a practice match, in Berlin, Wednesday, July 26, 2023
First Jewish Soccer Team to Compete In German Cup: ‘Extremely Proud,’ Team’s Founder Says
Collin Morikawa pledges to donate $1,000 per birdie to Maui wildfire recovery
Collin Morikawa Pledges to Donate $1,000 to Hawaii Wildfire Victims Each Time He Sinks a Birdie
Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings looks on during the game against the Atlanta Dream on June 20, 2023
Arike Ogunbowale Praises WNBA’s ‘Media Reach’ But Hopes League ‘Can Figure Out' Charter Flights (Exclusive)
Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson poses for a photo during the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Dwyane Wade Says Being First Hall-of-Famer Presented by Allen Iverson 'Means Everything' (Exclusive)