See the Adorable Moment Girl Meets New Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid' Inspired By Halle Bailey

The magical moment was captured by the little girl's mom on TikTok

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on June 5, 2023 04:30 PM

A new Ariel is making dreams come true at Disney parks.

In an adorable video shared on TikTok last month, a little girl is seen meeting Ariel from The Little Mermaid — inspired by Halle Bailey's character in the new live-action movie

The cute meet-and-greet was captured by the girl’s mom @disgirlmagic, who captioned the clip, “Oh my HEART!!! The @halle IMPACT!! Ariel is now at Walt Disney World!”

The official TikTok for Disney Parks added in the comments section, “Okay we’re crying now 🥹🫶.”

During the magical moment, the little one is seen beaming and wearing glittering Minnie Mouse ears with a bow and a tutu-style dress. Ariel, who wears a blue dress like Bailey's in the film, then asks her, “Do you want to walk over this way with me?” and takes her hand. 

The duo then walks hand-in-hand to an area for a photo, with Ariel telling her, “I quite like those sandals you’ve got on today. They show off your feet nicely don’t they?” before they start smiling for pictures. 

Her mother can be heard excitedly saying in the background, “Oh my goodness. It’s Ariel!” 

She also wrote over the clip, “LIVE ACTION ARIEL IS HERE!!!!!!” adding, “Look at my baby’s FACE!! Omg 😩 🤎🥲🫶🏽.”  

THE LITTLE MERMAID

Courtesy of Disney

In a longer video of the meet-and-greet, the mom can also be seen posing for a picture with Ariel and her daughter as she holds the character’s hand. 

“I absolutely love this for my daughter 🤎 A new normal 🫶🏽,” she captioned the compilation clip. 

She also penned a caption over the video and pointed out how important it was for her daughter to meet a Disney Princess of color. “Live-Action Ariel has arrived at Disney Parks and I don’t have the words to describe how good this feels as a Black girl who never got the opportunity to meet a Black Princess as a child," she wrote.

Live action Ariel coming to Disney parks

Disney

Disney announced in April that it would be introducing new experiences, foods and a character meet-and-greet to its resorts throughout the summer in honor of the new live-action movie.

Ariel appeared for the first time on May 26 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, and Disneyland Paris.

Live action Ariel coming to Disney parks

Disney

Guests are also able to follow Ariel’s journey from sea to land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where concept art from the development of the new film will be showcased to offer the perfect picture-taking opportunity.

Halle Bailey arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

As well as Bailey as Ariel, the cast also includes British actor Jonah Hauer-King stars as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Javier Bardem as King Triton.

The Little Mermaid is now playing in theaters.

