Little Debbie Launches 4 Limited-Edition Ice Cream Flavors — Which Are Being Sold Exclusively at Walmart

The brand teamed up with Hudsonville Ice Cream to release four fall-themed flavors: Apple Fruit Pies, Chocolate Chip Creme Pies, Turtle Brownies and Pumpkin Delights

Published on September 10, 2023
Little Debbie. Photo:

Little Debbie

I scream, you scream, we all scream for Little Debbie's latest ice cream products.

The famed dessert company recently released a group of limited-edition ice cream flavors in collaboration with Hudsonville Ice Cream, which are being sold exclusively at Walmart with prices ranging from $2.74 to $3.99.

Inspired by some of their best-selling snacks, the ice creams are available in four flavors, including Apple Fruit Pies, which is a cinnamon-vanilla ice cream swirled with apple pie filling and pie crumbs, and Chocolate Chip Creme Pies, which features a vanilla ice cream base completed with chocolate chip cookie pieces.

One other ice cream, Turtle Brownies, is a brownie batter-flavored ice cream filled with brownie dough, crushed peanuts and a caramel swirl, while the last flavor, Pumpkin Delights, is a pumpkin-flavored ice cream that has a spiced cookie swirl inside.

Little Debbie's limited edition ice cream flavors began selling in Walmart stores on Sept. 2 and will be available while supplies last.

Walmart Store
Walmart Store. Courtesy of Walmart

“Hudsonville and Little Debbie are thrilled to jump on the seasonal flavor craze with these four popular snack cakes-inspired ice creams,” Rob Heider, Hudsonville Ice Cream’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“Hudsonville is proud of our thriving relationship with Little Debbie and we’re thrilled to be featured in all Walmart locations across the nation. We strive to create accessible products at a good value that are made with real ice cream and quality ingredients," he added.

Owned by McKee Foods, Little Debbie is America's No. 1 selling snack cake brand. Named after the founder's granddaughter (who is now CEO), the company first offered family packs of baked goods in 1960.

Little Debbie is known for its various snack products, including Honey Buns, Cosmic Brownies, Oatmeal Creme Pies and Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars, to name a few.

Hudsonville Ice Cream, meanwhile, has been in the ice cream business for more than 95 years. This family-owned and operated company, which got its start in Hudsonville, Michigan, is known for its time-tested recipes and features more than 50 flavors sold throughout the Midwest.

