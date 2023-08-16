Lisa Vanderpump’s Shuttered Restaurant Pump Will Reopen Next to TomTom After Landlord Issues

Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant empire can’t be stopped.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 62, is moving her West Hollywood restaurant Pump to a new location down the street from the original space. It will be next to TomTom — Vanderpump’s joint venture with Tom Schwartz, 40, and Tom Sandoval, 40 — after previously closing in July over issues with the landlord. TMZ was first to report the new location.

Vanderpump’s third Los Angeles restaurant Pump announced its closing in May 2023. “Another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to,” she confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. With an uncertain future, the restaurant closed on July 5.

Now, Vanderpump tells TMZ that along with her husband Ken Todd, 65, they are in the midst of transforming the Garden Bar at TomTom into the new Pump location.

Vanderpump said to TMZ that the Garden Bar space lacked its own identity, so it will be reinvigorated with some of the food and drink offered at the original location. The reality star continued that the two will work in harmony with one another as TomTom has a more casual bar menu whereas Pump serves as its own sit-down restaurant.

JP Mangalindan

The restaurant’s new location is yet to set an opening date (TMZ reports it "won't be long all") but the spot is already advertising some of its offerings. The location put up a Pump sign and a flyer inviting customers to “come brunch with us.” The bright purple sign noted classic Vanderpump cocktails like the “Pumptini” and boasted a “fabulous new brunch menu.”

Todd is currently being sued for nearly $1 million by Pump’s old landlords.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, 8948 Santa Monica Partners sued the businessman “to collect past due base rent, so-called ‘triple net’ expenses including property taxes, insurance and utilities, late fees and attorney’s fees,” among other complaints.

Lisa Vanderpump and husband Ken Todd. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Todd disputed the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE: “When we took over the place known as Pump 10 years ago, it was an empty car park."

“The landlord needs to return our rent deposit, as the property is in much better shape now than when we found it," he said. "This aggressive behavior by the landlord will not be tolerated."



Vanderpump and Todd also run SUR in L.A. and two Las Vegas eateries.