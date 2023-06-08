Lisa Vanderpump to Launch New Series Set at Her French Villa Called 'Vanderpump Villa'

Lisa Vanderpump is taking viewers to France for a new series.

The reality star, 62, revealed that Hulu ordered 10 episodes of Vanderpump Villa, an unscripted reality show that will take place in her luxurious French villa, according to Deadline.

The show will follow the villa's staff members as they live and work together at Vanderpumps' European estate and offer a glimpse into their lives as they attend to the location's extravagant guests, according to the outlet.

So far, a premiere date has not yet been set for the series.

Vanderpump will be the executive producer behind the show, and it will also be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, which has been behind shows like The Challenge, The Family Stallone, Surviving Bear Grylls, and Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Entertainment 360, a talent and literary management company which Vanderpump is represented under, is also listed as a producer on the show.

The announcement comes after the explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion, which brought forward new revelations about Vanderpump's Tom Tom Bar business partner Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss while dating Ariana Madix. Revelations revealed during the reunion include that Sandoval's best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz has known about the affair since August and that Sandoval cheated on Madix at the start of their relationship.

The show, which follows Vanderpump's employees who work at her restaurant SUR and TomTom Restaurant and Bar, hit a series high during its Season 10 finale, thanks in part to the scandal, raking in 4.1 million viewers on Bravo, on-demand and on the Peacock platform within three days of its release, according to Variety.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

It appears Vanderpump is looking for a change of scenery, as last month it was announced that her famous West Hollywood stronghold Pump Restaurant is closing its doors for good due to increased rent prices.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's eatery will be ending service on July 5, when the restaurant's lease expires, she confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees," she said in a statement.

While Pump is shutting down in West Hollywood, the reality star has plans in the works for two Las Vegas restaurants, which she announced back in March.