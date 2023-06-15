Eagle-Eyed Fans Notice Lisa Vanderpump and Kim Kardashian Twinned in Similar Dolce & Gabbana Looks

One TikToker just caught the matchy-matchy moment from this week's episode of 'The Kardashians'

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 15, 2023 06:16PM EDT
Kim Kardashian and lisa vanderpump
Photo:

Nicole Weingart/Bravo;Tomas Herold / BACKGRID

Lisa Vanderpump and Kim Kardashian are twins!

During this week's episode of the latest episode of The Kardashians, one keen-eyed viewer recognized the outfit Kardashian was wearing as she met with executives at Dolce & Gabbana last September.

The black jumpsuit, adorned with large sequins, is actually part of Kardashian's collaboration with the luxury fashion brand.

In a video posted to TikTok, the SKIMS founder can be seen rocking the form-fitting outfit, keeping accessories minimal. Her hair, platinum blonde at the time, was blown out with soft curls at the ends.

Earlier this year, Vanderpump wore a very similar look for the Vanderpump Rules reunion but in dress form, which was filmed in March 2023 and released before The Kardashians episode, in late May and early June.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star accessorized it with sparkly earrings and voluminous waves.

"Thank you! This was driving me crazy, I couldn't figure out where I had seen it before," one user commented.

"Robyn, you're next level," an appreciative fan wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian said she considers her collaboration with D&G to be "a big deal" in a confessional interview from the June 1 episode of The Kardashians. The collection is called "Ciao, Kim" and pays homage to the '90s and early '00s.

“It’s the first time that I’m really gonna be independent on doing any kind of fashion product," she said.

“I do SKIMS, [and] I’m very confident in that, but I never thought I’d ever have an opportunity like this," she continued. "[It's] outside of my comfort zone."

However, Kardashian said she believes she has a solid understanding of fashion, which she leaned on for her work with D&G.

“I feel like I have a good pulse on what people want to wear and that’s a good thing to me, because not too long ago, I felt like I couldn’t even dress myself,” she said.

Related Articles
Apple Martin wearing Gwyneth Paltrow's vintage dress
Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Rewears Her Punk-Inspired 2002 Oscars Dress
John Boyega attends as They Cloned Tyrone opens The American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 14, 2023
John Boyega Rocks 3 Different Looks on the Red Carpet for 'They Cloned Tyrone' Premiere
Kim Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Daughter North's 10th Birthday Sleepover Party
Kim Kardashian Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Daughter North’s 10th Birthday Sleepover Party
The Kardashians -- "Ciao, Kim" - Episode 304
Kim Kardashian Declares Herself a 'Setter-Upper' as She Vows to Help Khloé Get Her Dating 'Mojo Back'
The Kardashians -- "Ciao, Kim" - Episode 304
Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kim's 'Spiraling' Entitlement, Says 'Everyone' Noticed She 'Wasn’t Happy' at Her Wedding
kim kardashian west, kourtney kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Says Kim's Dolce & Gabbana Show Copied Her Wedding: ‘She Sees It for the Dollar Signs’
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Continues Her High-Fashion Style Streak at Madrid Premiere of 'No Hard Feelings'
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Sin Malos Rollos" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons on June 14, 2023 in Madrid, Spain
Jennifer Lawrence Is Easy and Breezy in a Crisp White Alaia Dress at the Spain Photocall for ‘No Hard Feelings’
Emma Roberts bikini
Emma Roberts Turns Up the Heat in Colorful Thong Bikini and Wedges for Desert Photo Shoot
Kim Kardashian during the Dolce & Gabbana party at Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Kim Kardashian Says She Has Email Proof She Was 'Mindful' of Kourtney's Feelings Over D&G Show
Jonah Hill and Olivia Millar embrace a serene stroll through breathtaking Malibu
Jonah Hill and Girlfriend Olivia Millar Step Out in Coordinating Colorful Looks Following the Birth of Their First Baby
Lisa Vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump Is Opening a New Restaurant This Winter — All the Details
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Reflects on Being 'Insecure' in Fashion and Needing Her 'Security Blanket' to Make Decisions
Salma Hayek Reveals Her Genius Tip for Covering Her Gray Hairs
Salma Hayek Reveals Her Genius Tip for Covering Her Gray Hairs
Margot Robbie attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Margot Robbie Wows in Velvet Corset for 'Asteroid City' Premiere Red Carpet
Maya Hawke attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"
Maya Hawke Models Sparkly Retro-Style Cap at 'Asteroid City' N.Y.C. Premiere