Eagle-Eyed Fans Notice Lisa Vanderpump and Kim Kardashian Twinned in Similar Dolce & Gabbana Looks

Lisa Vanderpump and Kim Kardashian are twins!

During this week's episode of the latest episode of The Kardashians, one keen-eyed viewer recognized the outfit Kardashian was wearing as she met with executives at Dolce & Gabbana last September.

The black jumpsuit, adorned with large sequins, is actually part of Kardashian's collaboration with the luxury fashion brand.

In a video posted to TikTok, the SKIMS founder can be seen rocking the form-fitting outfit, keeping accessories minimal. Her hair, platinum blonde at the time, was blown out with soft curls at the ends.

Earlier this year, Vanderpump wore a very similar look for the Vanderpump Rules reunion but in dress form, which was filmed in March 2023 and released before The Kardashians episode, in late May and early June.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star accessorized it with sparkly earrings and voluminous waves.

"Thank you! This was driving me crazy, I couldn't figure out where I had seen it before," one user commented.

"Robyn, you're next level," an appreciative fan wrote.

Kardashian said she considers her collaboration with D&G to be "a big deal" in a confessional interview from the June 1 episode of The Kardashians. The collection is called "Ciao, Kim" and pays homage to the '90s and early '00s.

“It’s the first time that I’m really gonna be independent on doing any kind of fashion product," she said.

“I do SKIMS, [and] I’m very confident in that, but I never thought I’d ever have an opportunity like this," she continued. "[It's] outside of my comfort zone."

However, Kardashian said she believes she has a solid understanding of fashion, which she leaned on for her work with D&G.

“I feel like I have a good pulse on what people want to wear and that’s a good thing to me, because not too long ago, I felt like I couldn’t even dress myself,” she said.

